Home and Away spoilers: FAREWELL to Irene Roberts!
Airs Wednesday 1 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
After 33 years, the time has come to say goodbye to Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Since being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Irene has made some life changes and reached a decision to leave Summer Bay to travel around the world while she still can.
But as Irene's farewell party gets underway, there is no sign of John Palmer (Shane Withington).
Irene's imminent departure is really hitting home for John.
Down-in-the-dumps over losing Irene, it looks like John intends to skip the party.
Even though he is supposed to be making a FAREWELL speech!
Can Justin Morgan (James Stewart) convince John to make an appearance?
Otherwise, John will wake-up the next day full of regret that he missed his chance to say goodbye to Irene...
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is not happy with her sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne).
Harper thought she would "help" by dropping a hint to Dana's boyfriend, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), that she is about to become homeless.
Now, Sonny is feeling under pressure to invite girlfriend Dana to move in with him.
And Dana is feeling embarrassed that he feels obligated to do so after Harper's meddling!
As the sisters squabble during Irene's farewell party, will Sonny step-up and do the right thing by Dana?
