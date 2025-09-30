Home and Away spoilers: Roo returns with HEARTBREAK news for Cohen...
Airs Tuesday 7 October 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is about to be the bearer of some bad news for foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Roo fails to convince Cohen's runaway dad Adrian (Tom Matthews) to give his relationship with his long-lost son another chance.
So now it looks like Cohen is going to be abandoned by yet another parent all over again...
After Adrian threatens to call the Police on Roo for harassing him, she heads home with the heartbreaking news...
However, just when the chapter appears to be closed, Adrian returns and claims he has made a BIG mistake!
But can foster mum Roo trust that Adrian is really going to make his son a priority from now on?
David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is hopeful that his relationship with estranged daughter Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is on the mend.
David recently gave Lacey a spare key for the beach house and told her that she is welcome there any time.
However, when David catches-up with Lacey again, she warns him to STOP trying to reconnect with her!
WHAT has suddenly changed?
PLUS, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is busy telling anyone who will listen about friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) wanting to kick kim out of the house.
However, after some words of advice from his mate Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), will self-destructive Remi start to see the error of his recent ways?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.