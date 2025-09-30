Home and Away spoilers: Roo returns with HEARTBREAK news for Cohen...

Will Roo tell Cohen the terrible truth about his dad Adrian on Home and Away?

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is about to be the bearer of some bad news for foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Roo fails to convince Cohen's runaway dad Adrian (Tom Matthews) to give his relationship with his long-lost son another chance.



So now it looks like Cohen is going to be abandoned by yet another parent all over again...



After Adrian threatens to call the Police on Roo for harassing him, she heads home with the heartbreaking news...



However, just when the chapter appears to be closed, Adrian returns and claims he has made a BIG mistake!



But can foster mum Roo trust that Adrian is really going to make his son a priority from now on?

Will Adrian give his relationship with son Cohen another chance on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is hopeful that his relationship with estranged daughter Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is on the mend.



David recently gave Lacey a spare key for the beach house and told her that she is welcome there any time.



However, when David catches-up with Lacey again, she warns him to STOP trying to reconnect with her!



WHAT has suddenly changed?



PLUS, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is busy telling anyone who will listen about friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) wanting to kick kim out of the house.



However, after some words of advice from his mate Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), will self-destructive Remi start to see the error of his recent ways?

David is rejected by his daughter Lacey again on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Has Remi's arrest for drink-driving been a wake-up call on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

