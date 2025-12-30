The Night Manager season 2 will return to UK screens on New Year's Day at 9pm GMT with a brand-new case for British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine that puts him in the crosshairs of Teddy Dos Santos, a Colombian arms dealer not to be messed with.

Better still, on BBC One and the free-to-air UK broadcaster's streaming service BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK? If you're a UK citizen abroad, you'll need a top-level VPN to access the new series for free.

Leading a happy-but-boring surveillance life in London, Pine must infiltrate Dos Santos' inner circle, recruiting the reluctant Roxana Bolaños to unravel a conspiracy that could bring nations to their knees.

A decade has passed since Hiddleston's Pine first took to our screens in the adaptation of John Le Carre's legendary spy thriller novel. It won numerous awards, including Golden Globes for Hiddlestone, Hugh Lawrie and Olivia Colman. Colman also returns as agent Angela Burr in season 2.

But if you're new to the show, here's how to watch the first season for free, as well as catching the new series when it airs...

How to watch The Night Manager season 2 for FREE

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

The Night Manager season 2 is available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer from 9pm GMT on New Year's Day. The original season is also available to stream now if you need to catch up.

BBC iPlayer is free for UK citizens. All you need is a valid TV licence and UK postcode – eg W12 7FA – and you're good to go.

Outside the UK? If you're a Brit abroad, you'll need a good VPN to access The Night Manager season 2 on BBC iPlayer.

Watch The Night Manager season 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're on holiday or traveling, why not subscribe your local UK service to watch The Night Manager season 2 for free?

What is The Nigh Manager season 2 plot? The first season of The Night Manager followed Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), the titular night manager at a hotel in Cairo and former British soldier, who was drafted in by a member of a British Foreign Office task force who's been investigating the illegal arms trade. Pine was asked to infiltrate the inner circle of an English billionaire, Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) and spy on him, yet found himself drawn towards Roper's beautiful fiance Jed Marshall (Elizabeth Debicki). However, while the first season was based on John Le Carre's famous novel, the acclaimed writer never got around to penning a sequel, so the second season will be charting new territory. Le Carré – real name David Cornwell – passed away at the age of 89 in December 2020, but letters published in the 2022 book "A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré" revealed how he had several meetings about a possible follow-up series. In one message he explained how he hoped to "bring together the old gang, minus Tom Hollander, whose part I so carelessly dispatched". We hope David Farr, who adapted the first series and has been signed up to write the new one, was present at those meetings and managed to glean some ideas from the great novelist. Rumours suggest the second season will be set in the present day and directly follow on from where the first left off. Richard Roper has been carried off by the Syrians, and Jonathan Pine is informed that the billionaire has died two years later. But his troubles are far from over, as he's expected to face up to an even greater, deadlier challenge. With South America named as one of the filming locations, it seems sure we can expect just as much sun as the last one, which took us to Egypt and the Mediterranean. It's been nearly ten years since we last saw Jonathan Pine in action, yet the show's star, Tom Hiddleston, told Deadline he wasn't concerned about the longer-than-usual time gap. “We took the time to try and get the story right. Principally, le Carré seemed so happy with our adaptation the first time and that was such a relief. “So if we were to go again we needed to find the right story. What is so fascinating about le Carré is his stories often emerge within him in response to the world as he found it. “What I'm really excited about is eight or nine years have passed since the first season and these characters have been alive in the world in the last eight or nine years, and hopefully our show will reflect that.”

What is The Night Manager season 2 cast? Tom Hiddleston returns as former British intelligence operative, Jonathan Pine, with Diego Calva, as Teddy, Camila Morrone as Roxana, alongside Indira Varma as Mayra, Paul Chahidi as Basil and Hayley Squires as Sally. Olivia Colman reprises her role as Angela Burr, alongside returning cast members Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper. Returning Cast: Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine Olivia Colman as Angela Burr Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew Michael Nardone as Frisky New Cast Members: Diego Calva (Babylon) as Teddy Dos Santos Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Roxana Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as Mayra Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters) as Basil Hayley Squires (Adult Material) as Sally

Can I watch The Night Manager season 2 for free?

Yes, if you're lucky enough to live in the UK, thanks to the free-to-air BBC iPlayer.

In more or less every other territory, it will be shown on Prime Video from January 11, 2026, as it's a joint production between the BBC and Amazon. That means there's a 30-day free trial for new Prime subscribers.

The Night Manager season 2 episode schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Episode UK release date Episode 1 (launch): January 1, 9pm GMT Episode 2: January 4, 9pm GMT Episode 3: January 11, 9pm GMT

The first three episodes are confirmed for The Night Manager Season 2, which begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on New Year's Day.

After that, every episode – there will be six in total – will drop at 9pm on Sunday for UK viewers.

Everywhere else, Prime Video is the place to go, from January 11.

What is The Night Manager season 2 trailer?

The Night Manager Series 2 | Trailer – BBC - YouTube Watch On

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on? Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs) Android/Google TV (please note: some models aren’t supported) Android (phone & tablet) - Android 7.0 and above Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later) Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield) Freely Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported) Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported) iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above LG Smart TVs (2016-2024) NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0) PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0) Samsung Phones and Smart TVs (2017 and above) Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo) YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk) Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

