TV Spy — Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Paradise, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: February 21-27

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV)

The Earth must face a terrifying new threat in the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as the Apple TV sci-fi drama makes a colossal comeback on February 27.

Starring father-and-son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell, "Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon."

If you thought Godzilla and Kong were trouble, prepare for a "living cataclysm" when the aquatic, bioluminescent monster Titan X emerges from the ocean bringing "awe and terror in equal measure."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 guide for our episode recaps if you need a refresher on what happened and how you can stream the Godzilla spin-off series.

Paradise season 2

(Image credit: Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Get ready to go back to Paradise as season 2 of the critically acclaimed Disney+ series premieres with three episodes on February 23rd. The political thriller stars Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins, who investigates the murder of a former president in a seemingly peaceful community.

After a mind-bending twist in the show's first season (which you can read about in our Paradise ending explained piece), the second instalment now sees Xavier search for his wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma) and discover how people survived the three years since The Day. Meanwhile the community in Paradise unravels as the bunker deals with the repercussions of season one and new secrets are exposed about the city's origins.

Watson season 2

(Image credit: CBS Studios)

Sherlock Holmes’ sidekick is back in the spotlight for Watson season 2 with Morris Chestnut playing the titular doctor who restarts his career as the head of a clinic that treats rare disorders. In the second episode of the hit medical drama on Sky Witness, Watson is shocked to discover Sherlock (Robert Carlyle) alive after being presumed dead and he recounts a recent case about a microbiology team infected with a "zombie virus."

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Love Story continues on Disney+. (Image credit: FX)