TV Spy — Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Paradise, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: February 21-27
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
ONCE A WEEK
What to Watch
Get all the latest TV news and movie reviews, streaming recommendations and exclusive interviews sent directly to your inbox each week in a newsletter put together by our experts just for you.
ONCE A WEEK
What to Watch Soapbox
Sign up to our new soap newsletter to get all the latest news, spoilers and gossip from the biggest US soaps sent straight to your inbox… so you never miss a moment of the drama!
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2
The Earth must face a terrifying new threat in the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as the Apple TV sci-fi drama makes a colossal comeback on February 27.
Starring father-and-son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell, "Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon."
If you thought Godzilla and Kong were trouble, prepare for a "living cataclysm" when the aquatic, bioluminescent monster Titan X emerges from the ocean bringing "awe and terror in equal measure."
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Check out our Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 guide for our episode recaps if you need a refresher on what happened and how you can stream the Godzilla spin-off series.
Paradise season 2
Get ready to go back to Paradise as season 2 of the critically acclaimed Disney+ series premieres with three episodes on February 23rd. The political thriller stars Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins, who investigates the murder of a former president in a seemingly peaceful community.
After a mind-bending twist in the show's first season (which you can read about in our Paradise ending explained piece), the second instalment now sees Xavier search for his wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma) and discover how people survived the three years since The Day. Meanwhile the community in Paradise unravels as the bunker deals with the repercussions of season one and new secrets are exposed about the city's origins.
Watson season 2
Sherlock Holmes’ sidekick is back in the spotlight for Watson season 2 with Morris Chestnut playing the titular doctor who restarts his career as the head of a clinic that treats rare disorders. In the second episode of the hit medical drama on Sky Witness, Watson is shocked to discover Sherlock (Robert Carlyle) alive after being presumed dead and he recounts a recent case about a microbiology team infected with a "zombie virus."
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 9-1-1 season 9 episode 9 airs on Disney+ on Friday, February 27
- 9-1-1: Nashville episode 9 airs on Disney+ on Friday, February 27
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 6 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, February 23
- Cross season 2 episode 5 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, February 25
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy episode 5 airs on ITV1 on Friday, February 27
- FBI season 8 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, February 26
- Fire Country season 1 episode 8 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, February 24
- Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 11 airs on Disney+ on Friday, February 27
- Grosse Point Garden Society episodes 11 & 12 air on ITV2 on Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 25
- High Potential season 2 episode 13 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 25
- Law & Order season 24 episode 3 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, February 24
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette episode 5 airs on Disney+ on Friday, February 27
- Matlock season 2 episode 8 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, February 25
- Memory of a Killer episode 5 airs on Prime Video on Thursday, February 26
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 1 airs on Apple TV on Friday, February 27
- NCIS season 22 episode 6 airs on 5USA on Monday, February 23
- Paradise season 2 episodes 1-3 air on Disney+ on Monday, February 23
- School Spirits season 3 episode 7 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, February 25
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 8 airs on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 26
- The Beauty episodes 8 & 9 air on Disney+ on Thursday, February 26
- The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 2 airs on Apple TV on Friday, February 27
- The Rookie season 8 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, February 24
- Watson season 2 episode 2 airs on Sky Witness on Sunday, February 22
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.