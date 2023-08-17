Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — cast and everything we know about the Godzilla series
Godzilla and the Titans are coming to the small screen.
The Apple TV Plus Godzilla series finally has a name — Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Set in the same universe as 2014's Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong and the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the series follows stories spanning three generations.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was first ordered in January 2022. The series was developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, with Matt Shakman set as the director of the first two episodes.
Here's everything we know about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters release date
There's no release date for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but Apple TV Plus promises that a date is coming soon.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters plot
Here's the official plot for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters from Apple TV Plus:
"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters cast
Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell play Army officer Lee Shaw at different points in Shaw's life, providing an interesting way to represent the past and present of a character without using CGI. Kurt Russell is known for The Hateful Eight, Escape from L.A., Tombstone and Tequila Sunrise. His son Wyatt is also a prolific actor, appearing in projects like Lodge 49, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Under the Banner of Heaven.
Other members of the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters cast include Anna Sawai (Ninja Assassin), Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), Kiersey Clemons (Dope), Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown), Elisa Lasowski (Somers Town), Anders Holm (Workaholics) and Mari Yamamoto (Pachinko).
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer
There's no trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is an Apple TV Plus original series so the only way you can watch it is with an Apple TV Plus subscription.
