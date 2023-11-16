How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online — stream the Godzilla spinoff series from anywhere

In the devastated surroundings of San Francisco, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters picks up in the aftermath of the epic battle between Godzilla and the Titans. Monsters have been let loose upon the world, and this hugely ambitious action-adventure follows G-Day survivor Cate Randa’s (Anna Sawai) efforts to expose the murky organization known as ‘Monarch’, premiering on Friday, November 17.

You can watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. And, if you’re not currently in a country that offers Apple TV Plus, you can still stream it from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links Time: Episodes 1 & 2 premiere at 12.01 am ET on November 17, 2023. New episodes air weekly. Global stream: Apple TV Plus Abroad? Use a VPN to watch any stream

Set between the 1950s and modern day, the show flashes back and forth between the decades to flesh out the origins of monster hunting, with Kurt Russell and his real-life son, Wyatt, playing whistleblowing military man Lee Shaw at various stages of his life.

As the second television series in the fledgling 'MonsterVerse' after Skull Island, which also includes the films Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, it’s essential viewing for fans of the franchise, with Monarch acting as the enigmatic thread that links each piece of the puzzle.

Early reviews have praised the storytelling and human characters – portrayed by an outstanding cast that includes John Goodman, Jess Salgueiro, Christopher Heyerdahl and Mari Yamamoto – and mercifully, the visual effects and array of baddies look extremely promising too.

This 10-part action-adventure is one of Apple TV Plus' marquee projects, so read on below as we explain how to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online now – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters arrives exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 17.

A subscription to this service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month, though there are ways to try out the service without paying: we have a guide to Apple TV Plus free trials that you might find handy.

How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

The first two episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be released on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 17, with subsequent instalments coming out one-by-one each week. See below for the full episode release schedule.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode guide