Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire —release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the fifth movie in the Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse and sees the titular titans crossing paths once more.

Just a few months after Godzilla Minus One hit theaters and Apple TV Plus original Monarch: Legacy of Monsters took a deep dive into the Monsterverse's scientific organization, Legendary Pictures is bringing us the next installment in their kaiju franchise.

Last time we saw them both, Kong and Godzilla ended up forging a truce after they teamed up to neutralize Mechagodzilla at the end of Godzilla vs Kong. Following the beast's defeat, Kong returned below the surface of the planet to take his place as the ruler of the Hollow Earth. However, in the years since he returned, a terrifying new foe has arisen, one who threatens to destroy both Kong's world... and ours.

Here's everything you need to know about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently slated for release on Friday, April 12, 2024.

This is a slight delay from the initial slot, as the movie was previously set for a March 15 release.

What's the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire plot?

Godzilla looks to be evolving into an even more powerful form to take on its new foe... (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

As we've mentioned, Godzilla x Kong centers on the two titanic monsters teaming up to take on a fearsome new foe that threatens civilization as we know it, whilst also delving even further into the Titans' origins.

The movie's official synopsis reads:

"The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

If your favorite part about the Monstercerse is the giant battles, it sounds like Godzilla x Kong will be right up your alley. Speaking to IGN, returning director Adam Wingard revealed this new installment is determined to get up close and personal with its colossal creatures.

"So much of the film is entirely animated CG shots", Wingard said. "So much of it is just pure imagination. We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way."

Gozilla x Kong: The New Empire cast

Dane Stevens, Rebecca Hall and Kaylee Hottle in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Image credit: Daniel McFadden/Warner Bros. Pictures)

So far, we know that the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire cast list includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle. They reprise their roles (Dr. Illene Andrews, Bernie Hayes and Jia, respectively) from Godzilla vs Kong.

In addition, Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Gaslit) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) have both joined the Monsterverse for The New Empire.

Millie Bobby Brown fans will be disappointed by the rumor that she's not expected to return as Madison Russell in The New Empire, though it's possible the actress may return to the franchise later down the line.

As and when we learn more about Godzilla x Kong's cast, we'll be sure to include further info here.

Is there a Godzilla x Kong trailer?

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in December 2023. This teaser sees us journeying below the surface of the Earth with Rebecca Hall's Dr. Ilene Andrews to continue keeping tabs on the other world they found down there in Godzilla vs. Kong. Problem is, a colossal new threat has started to emerge, that will require Kong and Godzilla to band together to fend them off. Check the trailer out here:

Adam Wingard movies

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard returns to once again the monster mayhem in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. But Wingard has a slate of credits to his name outside of the Monsterverse. Take a look at his full feature movie resume right here: