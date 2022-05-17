Irma Vep: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Alicia Vikander series

Twenty-six years after the original movie debuted for audiences, Irma Vep is heading to TV. The 1996 movie from Olivier Assayas is getting a TV adaptation and 21st century refresh with an eight-episode limited series that is set to play on HBO/HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

The original Irma Vep is well regarded (a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80 on Metacritic ) and is considered among Assayas best movies. How will the TV adaptation play out? Here is everything that we know about the Irma Vep TV series.

Irma Vep is set to premiere on HBO in the US on June 6 at 9 pm ET/PT, while being available to stream at HBO Max simultaneously. UK audiences are going to get Irma Vep on Sky Atlantic (streaming on NOW TV), though we’re still waiting on an exact release date.

Those in attendance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France are getting to see it early, however, as the series is playing as an official selection for the global film festival.

What is the Irma Vep plot?

Here is the official plot of Irma Vep, per HBO:

"Mira is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as 'Irma Vep' in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life."

Right away there is a difference between this new TV adaptation and the original movie, as the main character is an American actress, while the 1996 movie centered around a Hong Kong actress (Maggie Cheung). Otherwise, the general plot seems in line with the original movie.

Is there an Irma Vep trailer?

The first trailer for Irma Vep is here. The unique look of the story, including Paris as a backdrop and the iconic black bodysuit that Vikander’s character wears, grab the eye, while brief glimpses of other characters and scenarios provide a proper tease without giving what’s in store. Check out the full trailer right here:

Who is in the Irma Vep cast?

Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander stars as Mira, the movie star who decides to take on the role of Irma Vep. Vikander broke out in the early half of the 2010s with roles in Testament of Youth and Ex Machina, before going on to win her Oscar her Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl (a worthy win, even if she should have been up for lead actress). She’s not unfamiliar with her character’s blockbuster past, having starred in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Jason Bourne and Tomb Raider in her career. Her most recent credits include The Glorias, Blue Bayou and The Green Knight.

Alicia Vikander in Irma Vep (Image credit: Carole Bethuel/HBO)

Here is the rest of the Irma Vep cast and who they are playing:

Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal

Jeanne Balibar as Zoe

Devon Ross as Regina

Lars Eidinger as Gottfried

Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange

Nora Hamzawi as Carla

Adria Arjona as Laurie

Carrie Brownstein as Zelda

Tom Sturridge as Eamonn

Byron Bowers as Herman

Fala Chen as Cynthina Keng

Hippolyte Girardot as Robert Danjou

Alex Descas as Gregory Desormeaux

Antoine Reinartz as Jeremie

Irma Vep director Olivier Assayas

Olivier Assayas is directing all eight episodes of the Irma Vep TV series, bringing one of his most celebrated movies to the format. The French director has been around since the 1980s and has become one of the most respected international voices in movies. In addition to Irma Vep, some of his movies include Summer Hours, Demonlover, Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper.

He is no stranger to TV, with his mini-series Carlos earning two Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Director for a Mini-Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.

How to watch Irma Vep

US viewers looking to watch Irma Vep need to be subscribed to the HBO cable network, which is available as a premium channel on traditional pay-TV subscriptions, or the HBO Max streaming service, which can be accessed as a standalone service or as an add-on to live TV streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu.

UK viewers will be getting Irma Vep on their traditional TVs through Sky Atlantic, available through Sky TV, and then have it available to stream on NOW TV.