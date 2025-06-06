How to watch Love Island 2025 online or on TV from anywhere in the world

The reality dating show is back: Love Island 2025 debuts on Monday, June 9 and new episodes will roll out most days from then.

Another batch of 12 'singletons' is set to head to Mallorca to begin their quest for love, though the road to coupling is, as ever, fraught with betrayal and heartbreak.

As always Maya Jama returns to host, to look after the Love Island cast and introduce all the twists and turns along the way.

So here's how to watch Love Island 2025 online or on TV from around the world.

How to watch Love Island 2025 in the UK

To watch Love Island in the UK, you can tune into ITV2 at 9 pm every day (except Sundays) from Monday, June 9.

The show will also be available to watch on ITV's streaming service ITVX which lets you watch live streams of all the broadcaster's channels.

These options are both free to people who pay their license fee.

How to watch Love Island 2025 in the US

There's no word on when Love Island 2025 will stream in the US. We'll update you if that changes.

In the past, seasons of the series have landed on Hulu around a week after they air in the UK. However Hulu's June upload schedule (found here) makes no mention of Love Island so it won't be out immediately.

How to watch Love Island 2025 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island 2025, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!