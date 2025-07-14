Love Island Games season 2: release date and everything we know about the series

The Love Island train continues on this year with the long-awaited Love Island Games season 2. After the inaugural season of Love Island Games debuted back in November 2023, fans (such as ourselves) are glad to see the show finally return, especially on the heels of Love Island USA season 7 and the new spinoff series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

So what can you expect with the new season of Love Island Games? Here’s everything we know.

Love Island Games is back on Tuesday, September 16, on Peacock. In order to watch the series in the US, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers a few options for would-be subscribers. It’s anticipated that Love Island Games season 2 will stream on ITVX in the UK.

Love Island Games season 2 cast

Ariana Madix, Love Island USA (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

As of publication, there are no confirmed islanders for Love Island Games season 2. However, like season 1, season 2 will be filled out with former islanders from various Love Island franchises from across the globe. If we had our say, Love Island USA season 5’s Leo and Kay Kay, Love Island USA season 6’s Liv and Love Island USA season 7’s Jalen and Coco would be in the new season of Love Island Games season 2. But again, nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Now what has been confirmed is that the new host of the series for season 2 will be Ariana Madix.

Love Island Games premise

Here’s an official synopsis of the series:

“Love Island Games brings together cross-franchise fan-favorite Islanders from the US, UK, Australia and beyond for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned the champion of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals."

Love Island Games season 2 trailer

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Love Island Games season 2 yet. However, once one becomes available, we’ll place the clip here.