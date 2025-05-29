Another summer is upon us, which means it’s time for another season of Love Island USA, much to the delight of fans.

After Love Island USA season 6 proved to be the best season yet, Love Island USA season 7 has quite the shoes to fill. The powers that be at Peacock are hoping the Love Island USA season 7 cast is up for the challenge.

Now loyal Love Island watchers know that each season kicks off with a crop of "OG" islanders hoping they survive the weeks of competition and recoupling to make it to the finale episode. As connections fizzle out, bombshells are brought in and Casa Amor gets underway, we'll have to see just how many of the OG islanders make it to the end.

We'll be updating this piece for the duration of the season with all the latest coupling news and eliminations. So, without further ado, meet the Love Island USA season 7 cast.

Jeremiah

(Image credit: Peacock)

Jeremiah claims to be “a communication nerd" and a “more emotional type of guy.” He also states he’s mostly a good guy, so viewers will have to see where he falls short in that regard.

Chelley

(Image credit: Peacock)

Chelley is big on “zodiac signs,” and admits to judging based on where someone falls on the zodiac calendar. She’s Haitian and speaks a little Creole.

Yulissa

(Image credit: Peacock)

Yulissa brings relationship experience with her, having been in one for nine years. When looking for a partner, she wants to find someone who will nurture her.

Ace

(Image credit: Peacock)

Ace professes to being a “short king” who doesn’t have an issue with taller women. He just doesn’t want to be the “little spoon.” Additionally, he claims to be a good dancer.

Austin

(Image credit: Peacock)

Austin calls himself the “pool man,” noting he looks good while cleaning a pool. For the ladies interested in giggling, he enjoys making people laugh.

Belle-A

(Image credit: Peacock)

Belle-A shares that at her family's coffee shop, you can find her in the back making pastries. In fact, she finds a lot of fulfillment working at the family business, happy to make people’s day better.

Taylor

(Image credit: Peacock)

Taylor tips his hat to Love Island USA fans as a self-proclaimed cowboy. His mantra is, “If you’re not being dangerous, you’re not living life." He’s looking for a lady with a “good personality” and a “big booty.”

Olandria

(Image credit: Peacock)

Olandria is a first-generation college student and is “for work.” She’s also a big fan of college football and has her own touchdown dance.

Nicolas

(Image credit: Peacock)

Nicolas is the adventurous type, down for anything, whether that be skydiving or motorcycling. He’s also into extreme sports and new experiences.

Huda

(Image credit: Peacock)

Huda is ready to find her lifelong partner, and frowns upon men who go to the club texting a “million different girls.” Tired of going on dates, she hopes Love Island will bring her a mate.

In the US, new episodes of Love Island USA season 7 stream exclusively on Peacock.