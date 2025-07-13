TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, July 14, including The Couple Next Door season 2
Also on is SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters
Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, July 14 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
The Couple Next Door, C4, 9 pm (also box set Channel 4 streaming)
The steamy anthology drama returns to spotlilght the twisted lives of another suburban household. This time we meet medics Charlotte (Annabel Scholey) and Jacob (Sam Palladio) who, despite the stress of their jobs and caring for Charlotte’s dad Henry (Jeff Rawle), seem to have a great marriage. That is, until manipulative Mia (Aggy K Adams) causes uproar in their work and home lives after becoming their new colleague and neighbour. Sendhil Ramamurthy is Charlotte’s ex Leo, and Hugh Dennis is back as voyeuristic Alan. Continues until Wednesday.
SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters, ITV1, 9 pm (box set ITVX)
Seven celebs are off to the Bahamas for this new series, but it’s no relaxing beach holiday! Actors Helen George and Lucy Punch, comedians Sir Lenny Henry and Ross Noble, presenters Ade Adepitan and Rachel Riley, and McFly bassist Dougie Poynter are there to swim with sharks, but any hope that they’ll be gently eased into their mission evaporates quickly when they discover they’ll be coming face to face with a bull shark on day one.
There are certainly heart-pumping thrills to be had here, but it’s also a surprisingly compassionate tribute to the fearsome ocean predators and a timely reminder of how sharks often need protecting from us too…
The Social Knitwork
The BBC’s wonderful Our Lives strand returns with 12 more stories of unusual careers and pastimes from across the UK. Tonight’s opening episode follows internationally acclaimed Northern Irish knitwear designer Hope Macaulay as she prepares to open her first pop-up shop in LA. Although Hope designs all of her colourful creations in her studio in Coleraine, the pieces are made by a team of 20 skilled knitters who work from home throughout the country. This understatedly intimate documentary celebrates Hope, the family team that helps her run the business, her elite knitting squad and the threads that bring them all together. Continues until Friday.
