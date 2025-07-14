How to watch Human: stream the fascinating new documentary series online or on TV from around the world

Some important new findings about our ancestors are going to be shared in the new docuseries Human, which is expected to be a landmark piece of science, and it first airs on Monday, July 14... depending on where you live. Don't worry, we'll help you find a way to watch it.

Human is helped by presenter and paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi, and it's set to chart the 300,000-year history of humans, from the early emergence of homo sapiens up until the creation of the first alphabet.

The series will unearth new discoveries about our past and is also set to illustrate our evolution in a brand-new way, by sharing new computer renditions of what past humans may have looked like (and you can see a glimpse at this in the header image above).

Human is set to be a must-watch for the curious-minded and so we'll help you work out how to watch it, no matter where you live.

How to watch Human in the US

If you live in the US, you're going to have to wait a little while to see Human.

That's because it's not set to air in July like it does in the UK, but will instead be available to watch two months later. Its premiere date is set for Wednesday, July 17 and we'll have to wait until nearer the time to learn if it'll release as a box set or with weekly uploads.

Thankfully lots of PBS content is free to watch, with the PBS App letting you stream uploads without paying for the two weeks after they air on the cable channel.

The PBS cable channel itself is included in two live TV streaming services: they are YouTube TV and DirecTV.

How to watch Human in the UK

As long as you pay your license fee, Human is set to be free to watch in the UK.

That's because it's broadcasting via, and in fact was made by, the BBC. The easiest way to watch the show is by loading up iPlayer because all five episode are available to stream on the platform right now.

If you'd instead like to see Human as it airs on TV, BBC2 will be your port of call. Episodes will air weekly on the channel at 9 pm, starting on Monday, July 14.

Can you watch Human in Australia

At the time of writing, no TV or online broadcast date for Human has been provided for Australian viewers.

It's not certain whether that'll change, or if the series will remain unavailable for Aussies. Something to point out is that the same was the case for another recent BBC docuseries Walking with Dinosaurs, but that eventually saw its way onto iView.

If you're desperate to see Human as soon as possible, you may need to find a way to watch from another country...

How to watch Human everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Human, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!