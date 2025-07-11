A retrospective David Lynch movie marathon comes to TCM tonight

The film world lost one of its most singular and enigmatic voices when director David Lynch passed away in January 2025 at the age of 78, due to complications from emphysema. From his first feature film (the 1977 body horror classic Eraserhead) to his last (the 2006 psychological thriller Inland Empire), Lynch gave cinema lovers a five-decade-spanning career unlike any other, and TCM is celebrating that screen legacy with a movie marathon.

Tonight, July 11, Turner Classic Movies will hold an evening-long tribute to the legendary late director, kicking off with 1999's bio-road drama The Straight Story (arguably Lynch's most accessible and mainstream work, released under the Walt Disney banner), based on the true story of Alvin Straight's 1994 journey across Iowa and Wisconsin on a lawn mower.

The Straight Story airs at 8pm Eastern Time, followed immediately by the 1986 neo-noir mystery Blue Velvet at 10pm ET, which stars frequent Lynchian muse Kyle MacLachlan as a college student who returns to his small town and discovers a severed ear in a field, leading him into a world of corruption and conspiracy. Wild at Heart, the 1990 romantic crime thriller starring Laura Dern and Nicolas Cage, is next up at 12:15am ET.

Twin Peaks diehards can tune into the 1992 prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me at 2:30am ET, which recounts the last seven days in the life of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) prior to the OG television series. And the marathon ends with Lynch's black-and-white sci-fi masterpiece Eraserhead at 5am ET.

To tune into tonight's David Lynch movie marathon, you're going to need access to TCM. Turner Classic Movies is a cable channel, so to watch it you do have to have a TV package that offers it. Most traditional cable subscriptions have TCM, while live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . If you've cut the cord entirely, Max offers many classic movies that air on TCM.

BLUE VELVET (1986) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for one of Lynch's classics, Blue Velvet, before tuning into the film retrospective tonight on TCM.