The Shrouds: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the David Cronenberg movie

2024’s The Substance took body horror to heights never before reached by the genre, as the movie earned five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture (it won for Best Makeup & Hairstyling). Well, one of the masters of the genre is back to possibly build on that momentum, as David Cronenberg has the 2025 new movie The Shrouds.

The movie is said to be one of the most personal movies of Cronenberg’s career, as he wrote it following the death of his wife, and had his main character dealing with his own grief following his wife’s passing in the movie.

Find out everything you need to know about The Shrouds right here.

The Shrouds will release in limited US movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York on April 18 before expanding to movie theaters nationwide on April 25.

At this time, we’re not able to confirm release plans for the UK.

The Shrouds cast

Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce and Sandrine Holt comprise the main cast of The Shrouds.

Cassel plays Karsh, a tech entrepreneur who comes up with a new technology following his wife’s death. The French actor is known internationally for starring in the likes of the Ocean’s movies (Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen, specifically), Black Swan and the Apple TV Plus series Liaison.

Kruger plays the double role of Karsh’s deceased wife and her sister. Movie fans will know Kruger from the National Treasure franchise, Inglourious Basterds and The 355.

Pearce, coming off an Oscar-nominated performance in The Brutalist, plays a character named Maury in the movie. Meanwhile, Holt (Mayor of Kingstown) plays a character named Soo-Min.

The Shrouds plot

Here is the synopsis for The Shrouds:

“In an eerie, deceptively placid near-future, a techno-entrepreneur named Karsh has developed a new software that will allow the bereaved to bear witness to the gradual decay of loved ones dead and buried in the earth. While Karsh is still reeling from the loss of his wife from cancer — and falling into a peculiar sexual relationship with his wife’s sister — a spate of vandalized graves utilizing his “shroud” technology begins to put his enterprise at risk, leading him to uncover a potentially vast conspiracy.”

The Shrouds trailer

Get a sneak peek at what’s in store with The Shrouds by watching the official trailer directly below:

THE SHROUDS - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

David Cronenberg movies

Cronenberg’s career has spanned more than 50 years, during which time he has been responsible for some of the more daring and challenging movies out there. So we should expect nothing less with The Shrouds.

Here’s a look at Cronenberg’s full list of feature directing credits:

Stereo (1969)

Crimes of the Future (1971)

Shivers (1975)

Rabid (1977)

Fast Company (1979)

The Brood (1979)

Scanners (1981)

Videodrome (1983)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Fly (1986)

Dead Ringers (1988)

Naked Lunch (1991)

M. Butterfly (1993)

Crash (1994)

eXistenZ (1999)

Spider (2002)

A History of Violence (2005)

Eastern Promises (2007)

A Dangerous Method (2011)

Cosmopolis (2012)

Maps to the Stars (2014)

Crimes of the Future (2022)

The Shrouds behind the scenes

The Shrouds is a production by SBS Productions, Prospero Pictures and Saint Laurent, in association with Crave, Sphere Films and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. The movie is being distributed by Janus Films in the US.

The movie’s producers are Saïd Ben Saïd, Martin Katz and Anthony Vaccarello.