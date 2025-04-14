Eddington: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Ari Aster movie

Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler all star in Eddington.

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in Eddington
Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in Eddington (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

Ari Aster has quickly become a master of modern horror with movies like Hereditary and Midsommar. With his latest movie, Eddington, he is going back to another truly terrifying time — 2020.

Collaborating again with A24, as he has on all of his movies to date, Aster has amassed a stellar cast for the 2025 new movie, earned a spot in one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and earned a prime release date to grab people’s attention.

We’ve got information on all these details and more about Eddington you should know before seeing the movie directly below.

Eddington release date

Eddington is slated to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on July 18 in the US. It is unclear right now if the UK and other audiences worldwide will get Eddington at the same time, though it is expected to come out in summer 2025 everywhere.

Prior to its release in movie theaters, Eddington is going to screen in competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which takes place May 13-24.

Eddington cast

It is quite the cast that has been brought together for Eddington, but headlining things are Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, who play the town sheriff and mayor embroiled in the standoff that serves as the main plot of the movie.

This is the second time that Phoenix is working with Aster, with the two having previously worked together on Beau Is Afraid. Besides that, some other recent work from Phoenix has included Joker: Folie a Deux, Napoleon, C’mon C’mon and his Oscar-winning performance in Joker.

Pascal, meanwhile, is currently starring in The Last of Us season 2, but will also have a big presence on the big screen this summer. A week after Eddington premieres, Pascal is starring in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Fans have also seen him recently in Freaky Tales, Gladiator 2 and The Wild Robot.

Joining Phoenix and Pascal in the Eddington cast are Luke Grimes (Yellowstone), Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin), Micheal Ward (The Book of Clarence), Amélie Hoeferle (Night Swim), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), William Belleau (Killers of the Flower Moon), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Eddington plot

As he has with all of his movies to date, Aster wrote the original screenplay for Eddington. Here is the synopsis for the movie from A24:

“In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.”

Eddington trailer

The trailer for Eddington gives us a quick look at what’s to come in the movie in a way we’re all familiar with these days, doom-scrolling on social media. Watch the trailer right here:

Eddington | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Eddington | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Ari Aster movies

We've mentioned them all above, but Aster has directed three feature movies to date, all of which are rated “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and actively pushed audiences to challenging places: 2018’s Hereditary, 2019’s Midsommar and 2023’s Beau Is Afraid.

Eddington behind the scenes

A24 is both a production company and distributor on Eddington, with 828 Productions, IPR.VC and Square Peg on board as co-producing houses.

Eddington’s producers include Aster and Lars Knudsen.

Eddington poster

(Image credit: Courtesy of A24)
