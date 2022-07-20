Asteroid City: cast and everything we know about the new Wes Anderson movie

One of Hollywood’s most distinct voices is gearing up for a return to the big screen, as Wes Anderson has a brand new movie on the horizon in Asteroid City.

You know when you’re watching a Wes Anderson movie, as the director has a very unique style and a troupe of actors that he uses frequently. It should be no surprise that many of those familiar faces are going to be present once again in Asteroid City, but there are a number of exciting new actors and actresses added to Anderson’s sandbox.

We’ve compiled just about everything we know about Asteroid City for you right here.

No release date has been given for Asteroid City just yet.

If there’s a chance that Asteroid City is going to be released as a 2022 movie, in all likelihood the movie would get a world premiere at one of the upcoming fall film festivals in Venice, Toronto or Telluride.

Even if Asteroid City doesn’t manage to come out in 2022, the movie is a pretty quick turnaround for Anderson as his most recent movie, The French Dispatch, premiered in fall 2021.

Who is in the Asteroid City cast?

Wes Anderson has built a band of some of the best actors today that often appear in his movies. That’ll be no different with Asteroid City, which in addition to Anderson vets is going to include a number of big names working with the director for the first time.

The usual suspects from Anderson’s past movies set to be in Asteroid City include Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend and Jeff Goldblum.

Making their debuts in a Wes Anderson movie are Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Margot Robbie, Hope Davis, Maya Hawke, Steve Carrell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis and Ethan Lee.

No details on who is playing who in the movie were given.

Missing from this list is long-time Anderson collaborator, Bill Murray, though in Focus Features' official announcement of the movie, it does say there will be "many more" members of the cast.

What is the Asteroid City plot?

Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola came up with the story and wrote the script for Asteroid City. Here is the official synopsis:

"Asteroid City is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more."

Is there an Asteroid City trailer?

No, we’re currently waiting on an Asteroid City trailer (pictures from the movie for that matter). Once one is available we’ll share it right here.