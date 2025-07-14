Eden: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Ana de Armas movie

Eden, the 2025 new movie starring Ana de Armas, Jude Law and more, does not look like the dream island vacation that most of us envision. Instead, it looks a little more like a grown-up Lord of the Flies.

Based on a true story, Oscar winner Ron Howard directs and co-writes Eden, which joins a lineup of late summer movies that offer plenty of intrigue — among them Highest 2 Lowest, Honey Don’t, Splitsville and The Roses.

Interested in checking out Eden? Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

Eden is releasing exclusively in US movie theaters on August 22; at this time, it’s unclear when the movie will premiere in the UK.

Eden cast

The aforementioned de Armas (most recently seen in Ballerina) and Law (last seen in the Star Wars TV series Skeleton Crew) are just two of the big names in the Eden cast.

Also starring in the movie are Vanessa Kirby, who is part of one of 2025’s biggest movies The Fantastic Four: First Steps; Sydney Sweeney, who has another movie, Americana, releasing a week ahead of Eden; and Daniel Brühl, the German actor starring in his most notable movie since All Quiet on the Western Front.

Some others in the cast, according to IMDb, are Jonathan Tittel (Crooks), Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Toby Wallace (The Bikeriders) and Richard Roxburgh (Elvis).

Eden plot

Howard co-wrote the Eden script with Noah Pink. Here is the official synopsis:

“The shocking true story of a group of outsiders who settle on a remote island only to discover their greatest threat isn’t the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other.”

Eden trailer

Watch the official trailer for Eden right here:

Eden reviews

Eden had its first screening back at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, with a number of critics penning some reviews. Based on that, see where Eden’s Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits.

Ron Howard movies

Howard started as a notable child actor (and occasionally still acts, like in his memorable cameo in The Studio season 1), but he has become more known as a director. He's won a Best Director Oscar for the Best Picture winner A Beautiful Mind. But he’s had a long directing career, as you can see from his list of feature credits:

Grand Theft Auto (1977)

Night Shift (1982)

Splash (1984)

Cocoon (1985)

Gung Ho (1986)

Willow (1988)

Parenthood (1989)

Backdraft (1991)

Far and Away (1992)

The Paper (1994)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Ransom (1996)

Edtv (1999)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The Missing (2003)

Cinderella Man (2005)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Dilemma (2011)

Rush (2013)

Made in America (2013)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years (2016)

Inferno (2016)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Pavarotti (2019)

Rebuilding Paradise (2020)

Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

We Feed People (2022)

Thirteen Lives (2022)

Jim Henson: Idea Man (2024)

Eden behind the scenes

AGC Studios, Forte Corp Pictures and Howard’s Imagine Entertainment are the primary production companies on Eden. Vertical is handling US distribution for the movie.

Producers on Eden include Howard, Brian Grazer, William M. Connor, Stuart Ford, Karen Lunder and Patrick Newall.

The movie takes place in the Galapagos Islands, but production was actually done in Queensland, Australia.