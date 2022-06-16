All Quiet On The Western Front — cast, plot and all we know about the movie adaptation

Based on the classic war novel (opens in new tab), All Quiet On The Western Front is a new Netflix movie that sees German teenagers live out the horrific realities of World War One as soldiers on the German lines.

Starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Daniel Brühl, the German-language movie features the horrors and utter desperation of trench warfare as it tells of a teenager and his friends who are determined to do their patriotic duty so voluntarily enlist in the German army. But soon the young and naive soldiers end up facing the brutal realities of life on the front. But over time some begin to view the war as a tragedy for the fighting men on both sides.

So here’s everything you need to know about Netflix movie All Quiet On The Western Front…

All Quiet On The Western Front will premiere worldwide on Netflix. At the moment there’s no confirmed release date but keep checking this page and we’ll keep you updated. We’re guessing it will be released at the end of 2022, possibly in December.

Is there a Netflix trailer for All Quiet On The Western Front?

There's no All Quiet On The Western Front trailer just yet but we can’t wait to see it. The film has been shot in Belgium, Germany and the Czech Republic and we’re looking forward to seeing the famous book and following award-winning film brought to life again.

All Quiet On The Western Front plot

All Quiet On The Western Front follows teenager Paul Baumer (Felix Krammerer) and his friends Albert (Aaron Hilmer) and Müller (Moritz Klaus) who are caught up in the wave of patriotism surrounding Germany during World War One and voluntarily enlist in the German army. Soon though, they see first-hand the brutal realities of life in the trenches and realise the futility of war. Paul sees his preconceptions about his enemy and the moralities about the conflict itself crumble and as Armistice approaches he is forced to carry on fighting until the bitter end, just to save face for the top brass.

All Quiet On The Western Front cast — Daniel Brühl as Matthias Erzberger

Daniel Brühl plays real-life anti-war writer and politician Matthias Erzberger. Born in Spain, Daniel grew up in Germany and has starred in numerous German films and series, such as No Regrets, or Nichts Bereuen. UK and US viewers will recognise him from films such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, The Alienist, The King’s Man, The Zookeeper’s Wife and Ladies in Lavender. He’s also had roles in The Bourne Ultimatum, Inglourious Basterds and Captain America: Civil War.

Daniel Brühl will play Matthias Erzberger. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in All Quiet On The Western Front?

Other main stars in All Quiet On The Western Front are Felix Kammerer who plays soldier Paul Bäumer while Moritz Klaus is Frantz Müller and Aaron Hilmer is Albert Kropp. Albrecht Schuch, Edin Hasanovic, Devid Striesow, Sebastian Hülk and Jan Drmela also star.

Locations and more on this Netflix adaptation

Filming took place in the Czech Republic and finished in May 2022. This Netflix adaptation of All Quiet On The Western Front is directed by Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) and produced by Malte Grunert of Amusement Park Film.

First Look image from Netflix movie All Quiet On The Western Front. (Image credit: Netflix)

All Quiet On The Western Front the novel by Erich Maria Remarque

The famous novel All Quiet On The Western Front (opens in new tab) was written by Erich Maria Remarque in 1928 and told the story of a young soldier experiencing the horror and disillusionment of life in the trenches.

Erich himself was a German infantryman during World War I and was keen to highlight the extreme physical and emotional toll inflicted on ordinary soldiers by those in charge. The novel and its sequel The Road Back were among those banned and burned in Nazi Germany

Other film adaptations of All Quiet On The Western Front

All Quiet On The Western Front was first adapted for the cinema screen in 1930 and became an Academy Award winning hit. It was then adapted again in 1979 as a TV film starring The Waltons’ Richard Thomas and Hollywood actor Ernest Borgnine.