Is 'Harry Potter' on Netflix? — How to watch Harry Potter

Is Harry Potter on Netflix? Where can you stream all the movies? Don't worry we will answer all your Potter questions!

Amazingly, the first time we saw set foot in Hogwarts on the silver screen was almost two decades ago... feel old yet?

J. K. Rowling's wizarding world has been a mainstay in British culture ever since. Whilst the magical world is being explored in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the newer Eddie Redmayne films don't quite scratch the same itch as rewatching Harry, Ron and Hermione battle the dark forces of Voldemort.

If you have a craving for some classic fantasy fun, you're probably wondering how to watch Harry Potter in 2021, or whether Harry Potter is on Netflix. Don't worry, we've got the answers!

Is Harry Potter on Netflix?

The Harry Potter movies are available on Netflix in some regions, but they aren’t accessible in either the UK or US. Read on for info on where you can find the Harry Potter saga online!

If you're in the mood to watch some other big shows and don't know whether your favorite show is on Netflix, check out our other viewing guides below:

How to watch Harry Potter in the US

Streaming the Harry Potter series in 2021 couldn't be easier for US viewers.

As NBCUniversal still holds the rights to the movies until 2025, you'll be able to watch all 8 films on Peacock, NBC's dedicated streaming service.

There is a catch, though: viewers who opt for Peacock's free will only be able to watch the first four movies. To watch from Order of the Phoenix onwards, you'll need to pay at least $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium.

You may remember the Harry Potter movies were a surprise addition to the HBO Max library when the service launched in 2020, but the whole saga was removed just 90 days later.

Grab all seven of J. K. Rowling's original Harry Potter books

How to watch Harry Potter in the UK

To watch Harry Potter, you'll need to add Sky Cinema to your TV package. Adding Sky Cinema to your regular package costs just £11, but it's always worth checking out Sky's latest deals to see if you can get a reduced price.

All eight Harry Potter films were also recently available on NOW TV, although they were removed at the end of February 2021. Given its enduring popularity, there's a solid chance the franchise will return to the Sky-backed streamer at some point in the near future.

How to watch the Harry Potter films in order

Since Harry Potter's initial theatrical run ended a decade ago, you might want a refresher on how to watch the Harry Potter films in order. The correct order is:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's / Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Can I buy the Harry Potter movies?

Yes! Harry Potter is available to rent or purchase digitally on Amazon, Google Play and iTunes. US viewers can also rent the movies on Vudu.

If you'd prefer to own physical copies the Harry Potter saga, you can buy the box-set of all 8 films instead.