It’s time for a new generation of moviegoers to take flight with Hiccup and Toothless, as the live-action How to Train Your Dragon is now available to watch. But how and where can you see the classic fantasy story? We’ve got all the details you need to know on how to watch How to Train Your Dragon right here.

This is the latest live-action remake of an animated classic, and the second one to headline the 2025 summer blockbuster movie season after Lilo & Stitch became a hit. While some live-action remakes haven’t earned raves, there’s a considerable amount of buzz for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, possibly giving kids and perhaps their parents who loved the original animated movie something to watch together.

If you’re looking forward to watching How to Train Your Dragon, here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch How to Train Your Dragon in movie theaters

How to Train Your Dragon is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. Not only that, but the movie is playing on IMAX screens where available, letting movie fans watch it on literally the biggest screen possible.

To find out exactly where and when How to Train Your Dragon is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or visit Fandango. Each option will let you see all of the locations where How to Train Your Dragon is playing in your area, as well as available showtimes. You can make it a one-stop shop and purchase your ticket for the movie directly online as well.

If you have a particular movie theater you like to go to, you should look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. Not only will this let you see locations and showtimes, but it also gives you an opportunity to save some money as these programs typically offer free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is How to Train Your Dragon streaming?

The new, live-action How to Train Your Dragon is not streaming at this time. That means the only way to see it is to head to the movie theater.

We don’t have any information about when How to Train Your Dragon will become available to watch at home, either through digital on-demand or streaming. What we do know is that as a Universal Pictures movie, How to Train Your Dragon will stream on Peacock in the US.

We’ll update this post as more info on How to Train Your Dragon’s streaming plans are shared.

In the meantime, you can stream the original animated How to Train Your Dragon. In the US, the movie is available on Peacock and Max. In the UK, it’s streaming on Sky TV.

What else to know about How to Train Your Dragon

The story of How to Train Your Dragon is well known by now, but here’s the official synopsis in case you need a reminder:

“On the rugged island of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundation of Viking society.”

Mason Thames stars as Hiccup, while Nico Parker stars as Astrid and Chief Stoick is played by Gerard Butler (reprising his role from the animated movies). Also starring in the movie are Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz and Murray McArthur.

Butler isn’t the only member of the original animated movies back for the live-action remake, as director Dean DeBlois takes on the same role for the new adaptation.

Reception for How to Train Your Dragon has been good, as the movie is officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. But how does it stack up to Lilo & Stitch’s Rotten Tomatoes score?

Watch the trailer for How to Train Your Dragon directly below if you need any last-minute convincing to go see the movie: