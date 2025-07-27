Steve Martin classic Father of the Bride airs on ABC tonight

In two short weeks, we'll be celebrating the big 8-0 of one of comedy's most beloved icons: Steve Martin. But ahead of that monumental birthday (which takes place on August 14), you can revisit one of the actor-comic's most hilarious and heartfelt roles tonight with a special TV airing of that 1991 favorite Father of the Bride.

Airing Sunday, July 27 at 8:35 pm Eastern Time on ABC, Father of the Bride is a remake of the 1950 film of the same name, starring Martin as George Banks, a businessman and father who relatably (and hysterically) struggles with the thought of losing his beloved baby girl as his 22-year-old daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams) announces her engagement and prepares for a lavish wedding.

Along with Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams (in her film debut), the Father of the Bride cast features memorable turns by Diane Keaton as George's wife Nina—continuing her famed screen collaborations with screenwriter Nancy Meyers, including Baby Boom (1987), Father of the Bride Part II (1995) and Something's Gotta Give (2003)—Kieran Culkin as the Banks' young son Matty, George Newbern as Annie's groom-to-be Bryan MacKenzie and Martin's Only Murders in the Building buddy Martin Short as flamboyant wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer.

Tonight's airing of Father of the Bride is part of ABC's ongoing partnership with The Wonderful World of Disney, with the alphabet network regularly airing Disney movies on Sundays for the past twenty years. Upcoming Disney titles that will soon find their way onto ABC include Avatar: The Way of Water, Elemental, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and Wakanda Forever.

Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch ABC's broadcast of Father of the Bride from 8:35 pm to 11 pm ET on Sunday, July 27. If you're not able to tune into tonight's broadcast of Father of the Bride, it is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.

Father of the Bride (1991) Trailer | Steve Martin | Diane Keaton - YouTube Watch On

Check out the original trailer for Father of the Bride before tuning into the sweet throwback comedy tonight on ABC at 8:35 pm ET.