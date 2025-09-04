How to watch The Paper: stream The Office spin-off online or on TV from around the world

While classic comedy The Office US has seen its fair share of regional versions (it is one itself, after all), it hadn't seen a spin-off... until now, with The Paper which releases on Thursday, September 4.

The Paper is about a small-town local newspaper in Toledo, and a new editor who's brought in to try and turn it around and make it successful. We watch the events courtesy of the same (fictional) documentary team which filmed Dunder Mifflin back in The Office.

The new editor is played by Domhnall Gleeson and he's joined by the sole returning face from The Office, Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Tim Key, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman and Ramona Young.

It goes without saying how popular The Office US was, and fans are hoping lighting will strike twice with The Paper.

So here's how to watch The Paper, which releases on various streaming services around the world.

How to watch The Paper in the US

People who want to watch The Paper in the US will be able to do so using the streaming service Peacock, which is also where the entire run of The Office is available to stream.

All ten episodes of The Paper are set to stream straight away upon release, which is Thursday, September 4.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99 per month for the ad-supported tier. If you're really to avoid ads, then the $11.99 tier is the one for you. Both tiers have annual memberships which save you money over monthly, at $79.99 or $119.99 respectively.

How to watch The Paper in the UK

If you live in the UK, there are two ways to watch The Paper, but note: both of them receive the show one day after the US release. That means all ten episodes will land on Friday, September 5.

The show will stream on both Sky TV and Now, with the services' deals to get The Paper also ensuring that The Office will be available to stream on both.

Now TV is the cheaper of those two services at £9.99 per month, but Sky TV has a lot more for the money as it includes lots of premium live channels too.

How to watch The Paper in Australia

Aussies will be able to watch The Paper by using the streaming service Binge, which will release the first season in its entirety on Thursday, September 4.

The Office is on Binge, but it's also on Prime Video and Stan too if you're keen to rewatch it.

A subscription to Binge costs $10 per month for its ad plan or $19 for ad-free streaming.

How to watch The Paper everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Paper, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!