Peacock: Everything you need to know about the NBCUniversal streaming service
If you're looking to stream NBC video, this is where it'll live. And much will be available for free.
The Peacock lives. The new streaming service from NBCUniversal is now officially official, and officially available on most — but not all — major streaming video platforms, as well as at PeacockTV.com.
The broad strokes are that Peacock (so-named for the iconic NBC logo) is the streaming home for all things NBCUniversal. (That's the combined companies of NBC and Universal.) TV shows. Movies. Sports. Kids shows. New original series. Old favorites.
There's a lot to go through here. Let's get to it.
How much does a Peacock subscription cost?
There are three tiers to Peacock. A free tier, a premium tier, and an ad-free premium tear.
Peacock Free
This is the ad-supported version of Peacock. It'll have more than 7,500 hours of programming and next-day access to current seasons of new series, movies, daily shows and sports. As the name implies, it doesn't cost anything.
Peacock Premium
This one is still supported by advertising, but you'll also get full seasons of Peacock original shows and other "tent-pole series." You'll get next-day access to returning broadcast series — not just the brand-new ones — late-nite talk shows and sports like the English Premier League. Premium doubles the amount of content to some 15,000 hours.
Comcast and Cox subscribers will get Peacock Premium for free. For everyone else, it'll be $4.99 a month, or $49.99 if you pay annually, saving you about $10.
Peacock Premium — without ads
If you just have to get rid of advertising, there's an ad-free option for an additional $5 a month, or $99 a year annually — a savings of $20.
When is Peacock available?
Comcast Xfinity X1 or Flex customers have had access to Peacock Premium since April 1.
The rest of gained access to Peacock on July 15, 2020.
What all can you watch on Peacock?
As expected (and already announced), Peacock will have all kinds of old shows and movies, as well as new originals.
Here's a smattering of what will be available from the slate of shows you may have seen before:
- Law and Order
- Law and Order: SVU
- Law and Order: Criminal Intent
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago P.D.
- Chicago Med
- Yellowstone
- Two and a Half Men
- The George Lopez Show
- 30 Rock
- Bates Motel
- Battlestar Galactica
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Cheers
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Covert Affairs
- Downton Abbey
- Everybody Loves Raymond
- Frasier
- Friday Night Lights
- House
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- King of Queens
- Married ... With Children
- Monk
- The Office
- Parks and Recreation
- Parenthood
- Psych
- Royal Pains
- Saturday Night Live
- Superstore
- Will & Grace
Peacock Originals
Peacock will have a number of original shows, too. They're called Peacock Originals.
Tina Fey is producing Girls5Eva — "about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot."
Other Peacock Originals include:
- The Capture
- LadyParts
- Intelligence
- Code 404
- Hitmen
- Expecting
- Division One
- Clean Slate
- MacGruber
- Rutherford Falls
- Saved by the Bell
- A.P. Bio
- Punky Brewster
- Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
- Dr. Death
- Battlestar Galactica
- Brave New World
- Angelyne
- Armas de Mujer
Watch late-night shows early on Peacock
Perhaps more interesting is that you'll be able to watch the late-night shows earlier in the evening if you have Peacock Premium.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be available at 8 p.m. Eastern (that's some three-and-a-half hours early), followed by Late Night with Seth Meyers an hour later.
About movies on Peacock
You'll be able to watch movies on Peacock, too. And it'll be the exclusive home for the 2020 contingent of Universal films, including Fast & Furious 9 and Jurassic World 3.
And big-name movies that you'll be able to watch on Peacock include:
- American Pie
- Bridesmaids
- Knocked Up
- Meet the Parents
- Meet the Fockers
- A Beautiful Mind
- Back to the Future
- Brokeback Mountain
- Casino
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Do the Right Thing
- Erin Brockovich
- E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
- Field of Dreams
- Jaws
- Mamma Mia
- Shrek
- The Breakfast Club
- The Bourne movies
- Despicable Me movies
- Fast & Furious movies
About sports on Peacock
Sports have been a big part of NBCUniversal for, well, ever, and that continues with Peacock — which happens to be launching just in time for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Peacock will have liver coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies before they air on traditional NBC in primetime, and it'll feature three daily Olympics shows — Tokyo Live , Tokyo Daily Digest , and Tokyo Tonight .
Starting in August, there will be more than 2,000 hours of Premier League coverage, including more that 140 games from the British professional soccer league that you can't watch on TV. You'll also get clips and replays from throughout the week.
And in September 2020, Peacock will feature the Ryder Cup golf tournaments which puts the best from the U.S. against the best from Europe.
Tell me more about the advertising
We've got more information on the advertising, via CNBC . Such as no more than 5 minutes of ads per hour on the free version and on Peacock Premium. And the same ad won't appear more than once every half-hour.
That said, Peacock is boasting "a select group of top brand sponsors." Those will include State Farm, Target and Unilever.
There will be a whole bunch of different kinds of ads.
- Pause ads will appear when video is paused.
- Binge ads will show up when you've watched three episodes, and the next episode will be ad-free thanks to a sponsor.
- Prime Pods are minute-long ad spots.
- On-Command ads will work with Comcast Xfinity voice remotes.
- Trending ads based on topics.
- Solo ads will show once an episode.
- Curator ads are like internal promos for other NBCUniversal shows.
- Explore ads show content related to what you were watching.
Is Peacock available on Roku?
Nope.
Why? It's all about money. There's no technical reason why Peacock isn't available on Roku — it's all about the two companies coming to terms about things. And just like with HBO Max, Roku's left out at launch.
Is Peacock available on Amazon Fire TV?
Negative. As of right now you can't watch Peacock on Amazon Fire TV, either.
OK — what is Peacock available on?
Peacock is available on Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Safari. It works on Android 6.0 and up, and iOS 11 and up. It's available on Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, an it's on Xbox One.
