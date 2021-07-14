Peacock: Everything you need to know about the NBCUniversal streaming service

The Peacock lives. The new streaming service from NBCUniversal is now officially official, and officially available on most — but not all — major streaming video platforms, as well as at PeacockTV.com.

The broad strokes are that Peacock (so-named for the iconic NBC logo) is the streaming home for all things NBCUniversal. (That's the combined companies of NBC and Universal.) TV shows. Movies. Sports. Kids shows. New original series. Old favorites.

There's a lot to go through here. Let's get to it.

How much does a Peacock subscription cost?

There are three tiers to Peacock. A free tier, a premium tier, and an ad-free premium tear.

Peacock Free

This is the ad-supported version of Peacock. It'll have more than 7,500 hours of programming and next-day access to current seasons of new series, movies, daily shows and sports. As the name implies, it doesn't cost anything.

Peacock Premium

This one is still supported by advertising, but you'll also get full seasons of Peacock original shows and other "tent-pole series." You'll get next-day access to returning broadcast series — not just the brand-new ones — late-nite talk shows and sports like the English Premier League. Premium doubles the amount of content to some 15,000 hours.

Comcast and Cox subscribers will get Peacock Premium for free. For everyone else, it'll be $4.99 a month, or $49.99 if you pay annually, saving you about $10.

Peacock Premium — without ads

If you just have to get rid of advertising, there's an ad-free option for an additional $5 a month, or $99 a year annually — a savings of $20.

When is Peacock available?

Comcast Xfinity X1 or Flex customers have had access to Peacock Premium since April 1.

The rest of gained access to Peacock on July 15, 2020.

What all can you watch on Peacock?

As expected (and already announced), Peacock will have all kinds of old shows and movies, as well as new originals.

Here's a smattering of what will be available from the slate of shows you may have seen before:

Law and Order

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med

Yellowstone

Two and a Half Men

The George Lopez Show

30 Rock

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Covert Affairs

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

House

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

King of Queens

Married ... With Children

Monk

The Office

Parks and Recreation

Parenthood

Psych

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Superstore

Will & Grace

Peacock Originals

Peacock will have a number of original shows, too. They're called Peacock Originals.

Tina Fey is producing Girls5Eva — "about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot."

Other Peacock Originals include:

The Capture

LadyParts

Intelligence

Code 404

Hitmen

Expecting

Division One

Clean Slate

MacGruber

Rutherford Falls

Saved by the Bell

A.P. Bio

Punky Brewster

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Dr. Death

Battlestar Galactica

Brave New World

Angelyne

Armas de Mujer

Watch late-night shows early on Peacock

Perhaps more interesting is that you'll be able to watch the late-night shows earlier in the evening if you have Peacock Premium.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be available at 8 p.m. Eastern (that's some three-and-a-half hours early), followed by Late Night with Seth Meyers an hour later.

About movies on Peacock

You'll be able to watch movies on Peacock, too. And it'll be the exclusive home for the 2020 contingent of Universal films, including Fast & Furious 9 and Jurassic World 3.

And big-name movies that you'll be able to watch on Peacock include:

American Pie

Bridesmaids

Knocked Up

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

A Beautiful Mind

Back to the Future

Brokeback Mountain

Casino

Dallas Buyers Club

Do the Right Thing

Erin Brockovich

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Mamma Mia

Shrek

The Breakfast Club

The Bourne movies

Despicable Me movies

Fast & Furious movies

About sports on Peacock

Sports have been a big part of NBCUniversal for, well, ever, and that continues with Peacock — which happens to be launching just in time for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Peacock will have liver coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies before they air on traditional NBC in primetime, and it'll feature three daily Olympics shows — Tokyo Live , Tokyo Daily Digest , and Tokyo Tonight .

Starting in August, there will be more than 2,000 hours of Premier League coverage, including more that 140 games from the British professional soccer league that you can't watch on TV. You'll also get clips and replays from throughout the week.

And in September 2020, Peacock will feature the Ryder Cup golf tournaments which puts the best from the U.S. against the best from Europe.

Tell me more about the advertising

We've got more information on the advertising, via CNBC . Such as no more than 5 minutes of ads per hour on the free version and on Peacock Premium. And the same ad won't appear more than once every half-hour.

That said, Peacock is boasting "a select group of top brand sponsors." Those will include State Farm, Target and Unilever.

There will be a whole bunch of different kinds of ads.

Pause ads will appear when video is paused.

Binge ads will show up when you've watched three episodes, and the next episode will be ad-free thanks to a sponsor.

Prime Pods are minute-long ad spots.

On-Command ads will work with Comcast Xfinity voice remotes.

Trending ads based on topics.

Solo ads will show once an episode.

Curator ads are like internal promos for other NBCUniversal shows.

Explore ads show content related to what you were watching.

Is Peacock available on Roku?

Nope.

Why? It's all about money. There's no technical reason why Peacock isn't available on Roku — it's all about the two companies coming to terms about things. And just like with HBO Max, Roku's left out at launch.

Is Peacock available on Amazon Fire TV?

Negative. As of right now you can't watch Peacock on Amazon Fire TV, either.

OK — what is Peacock available on?

Peacock is available on Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Safari. It works on Android 6.0 and up, and iOS 11 and up. It's available on Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, an it's on Xbox One.