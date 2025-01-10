Paramount Plus deals in 2025: all the money-saving methods you need to know about

The online streaming home for all Paramount and CBS movies, shows and sports is Paramount Plus, one of the first wave of streaming platforms created by movie studios to house their projects.

It's got a big library of classic movies and must-watch modern shows, as well as programming from Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and more. So it's a good place for streaming fans to get their fix.

Usually, if you sign up, you're looking at paying a monthly fee starting at $7.99 / £4.99, which isn't the most expensive cost for a streaming service. But there are still ways to save on Paramount Plus if you'd like.

If you want to test Paramount Plus without paying that full monthly fare, I'll be able to help you find money-saving methods. I keep on top of all streaming deals and that includes monitoring when Paramount Plus has a discount, free trial or bundle available.

So below, you can find information on Paramount Plus deals that you can utilize right now. I update this guide constantly with new information when it's announced.announced.

Is there a Paramount Plus deal on right now?

At the time of writing, there's no Paramount Plus deal which offers you discounted subscription fees. However that's not always the case.

Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services for offering deals, as it can be relied on to have promotions several times a year. It usually does this via discount codes, which you enter into the Paramount Plus website when you're signing up for a reduced monthly or annual fee.

Usually, these discount codes are offered when Paramount Plus has something big to promote, like a new massive TV show or sporting event that it's hosting, so stay tuned for something like this later on in the year.

Paramount Plus is available as a channel on certain streaming platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV and these sometimes have separate deals too. However more often than not, they coincide with discounts on the standalone streaming service.

Is there a Paramount Plus free trial right now?

There is a Paramount Plus free trial available right now... in fact, there are multiple!

Paramount Plus itself hosts a 7-day free trial, so if you sign up right now you can enjoy your first week of movies and shows without paying.

However Paramount Plus is also available as a channel on certain streaming platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV, and these offer their own 7-day free trials. You can sign up to them even if you've used the main trial! However these aren't 'free' in the purest sense — you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber for Prime Video and own an Apple TV device for Apple TV.

With all of these trials, you have to sign up with your card information, and once the seven days is up, you'll automatically roll into a paid subscription. So remember to cancel if you're not keen on what Paramount Plus offers.

Is there a Paramount Plus bundle right now?

At the time of writing, there's no Paramount Plus bundle which gets you access to the streaming service alongside another one for a discounted overall price.

Before someone butts in: "what about the Hulu Bundle —?" then I should flag that one. Hulu subscribers in the US can add the Paramount Plus with Showtime tier to their Hulu account, to stream all the videos from one platform.

However this bundle doesn't actually offer you any discount over subscribing to the services individually. So while I wanted to make sure prospective streamers knew about it, it doesn't quite feel right making a song and dance about it in this article on streaming deals, since it technically isn't one.

Paramount Plus deals: FAQs

How much does Paramount Plus cost? When it's not on offer, how much do you need to pay to stream Paramount Plus? There are different Paramount Plus plans in different countries, so buckle up. In the US, the standard plan for Paramount Plus, called Essential, costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually. It offers ad-free streaming of its library. However for $12.99 monthly you can get the Paramount Plus with Showtime tier which is ad-free, includes Showtime shows and also lets you live stream your local CBS affiliate. In the UK Paramount Plus starts at £4.99 per month or £43.99 per year for its basic ad-supported tier. Standard, which offers the same catalog but without ads and with downloads, costs £7.99 per month or £70.99 annually. There's also Paramount Plus Premium which offers 4K streaming of movies and Dolby Atmos, Dolby vision and HDR10, for the cinephiles. This costs £10.99 per month or £97.99 annually.

For the deals I've seen so far, Paramount Plus discounts are only for new subscribers. That's the case for free trials too.

However if you are a current or past subscriber you can get the free trials for the Paramount Plus channels on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Will there be a Black Friday deal on Paramount Plus?

If you're planning for the Black Friday Paramount Plus deal, you're quite early, as the next occurrence is on Friday, November 28 in 2025!

Based on precedent, there almost definitely will be a Paramount Plus Black Friday deal in 2025 on the standalone streaming service, and also on channels. There have been in past years, with Paramount Plus slashing the monthly fee for the first few months of a subscription.