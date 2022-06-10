Is there a Paramount Plus free trial?

Paramount Plus has a new offer, running until June 30, 2022 — a one-month free trial period for all new customers. It means you get to explore their massive world of content before deciding whether you want to pay for a monthly subscription. That gives you a whole to check out all the Paramount Plus original series that are available. A free week to watch all the movies, all the shows and all the live sports on Paramount Plus.

For all you Trekkies out there, the Paramount Plus free trial lets you catch up on the Star Trek universe — which is exclusive to the streaming service — from the classics to the incredible new shows like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. There are also great original dramas like The Offer and The First Lady to explore.

Not bad for a service that tops out at $9.99 a month, right? Here's what else you need to know about the Paramount Plus free trial:

Paramount Plus free trial: everything you need to know

For new subscribers, the Paramount Plus free trial is pretty straightforward.

You'll go ahead and register, creating a unique password and choosing which subscription option you want. There are two:

The $4.99 monthly plan includes advertising in the on-demand content and loses a live stream of your local CBS affiliate.

The $9.99 monthly plan is the ad-free option (well, most ads).

You also can opt to pay annually — that is $59.99 with ads or $99.99 without ads — and save a little money.

Both plans include the Paramount Plus free trial period.

Things to note:

The Paramount Plus free trial is only available for new subscribers. If at some point you canceled your subscription but decided to come back, you're not going to get another free trial, for obvious reasons. Also, if you're a new user and you're redeeming a gift card, you can't use the free trial. (Sorry, we don't make the rules.)

Once the free trial period is over, your account will automatically be charged with whatever subscription rate you chose. That is unless you cancel by the last day of your free trial period. A "day" is measured by the time you start your free trial and ends 24 hours later.

This last point is pretty cool — the Showtime premium add-on doesn't have its own free trial period. But if you add the Showtime add-on to your subscription during your Paramount Plus free trial period, you'll be able to take a look at both, for free, before being charged.

Paramount Plus Key Info

What is it? Paramount's streaming service features bags of movies, TV dramas and plenty of original content.

Is there a free trial? Yes, it's normally 7 days, but until the end of June there's a month's free trial for new customers.

How much does it cost? $4.99 (with ads) or $9.99 (ads-free).