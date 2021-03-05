Paramount Plus is on Amazon Fire TV. That's it. That's the tweet. And that's a big deal because Amazon Fire TV is the second-largest streaming service in the United States, and the largest in the rest of the world. (And that last fact is important because Paramount+ indeed will be coming to the rest of the world.)

The service, which launched in March 2021, is more than just a rebranding of the old CBS All Access service. (Though it very much is that.) It's an expansion, encompassing the greater ViacomCBS family. That means CBS proper, of course, so you'll get all your favorite CBS shows like FBI and SEAL Team and FBI Seal Team and CSI Seal Team Las Vegas. (Those last two aren't really a thing, but they could be.) You'll also have movies and series from the Paramount side of the family. Plus there's Comedy Central and BET and MTV and Nickelodeon.

So, yeah. It's a big deal that Paramount+ is on Amazon Fire TV. (And elsewhere.)

Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch Paramount Plus on Amazon Fire TV

You've got a few options if you want to watch Paramount Plus on Amazon Fire TV. First is if you were a subscriber to CBS All Access. In that case, you're already good to go. The CBS All Access app should have updated to become Paramount+, and your existing subscription should have transferred along with it.

For the folks starting anew, you can either install directly on your Amazon Fire TV device by simply searching for "Paramount+", or you can have the app remotely install itself by going to the Paramount+ appstore page in a web browser, and then choosing the device on which you want to install.

A couple more choices: You can run your subscription through Paramount+ itself and pay via credit card. Or, if you prefer, you could do everything through the Amazon Prime Video Channels scheme, of which Paramount+ is a part. That means the billing for Paramount+ will be done through your Amazon account. No muss, no fuss.

Speaking of billing, Paramount+ has two options at launch, same as CBS All Access did. There's a $5.99-a-month (or $59.99 a year) plan that includes advertising on the on-demand content. Or you can choose the $9.99-a-month (or $99.99 a year) plan that gets rid of most advertising. Both of those plans include all the on-demand content and new Paramount+ originals that you could possibly watch. You'll also be able to watch live sports on Paramount+, including NFL games.

Do note that starting in June there will be a new $4.99-a-month option that replaces the $5.99 plan. It's basically the same thing, but you won't have access to the live stream of your local CBS affiliate. If that's a thing you absolutely must have, you'll need the more expensive plan. (Those who came over on the CBS All Access $5.99 plan will be grandfathered in, though we don't know how long that price will last.)

The best Amazon Fire TV for Paramount Plus

If you're in the market for a new Amazon Fire TV device, we've got thoughts on that, too.

For our money, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the right pick for most people. It retails for about $50 — but you usually can find it on sale for a few dollars less.

The second-most important part is that it has all the specs you want in a modern streaming platform. As the name implies, it supports 4K resolution, which you absolutely want. It also supports Dolby Vision for HDR, which is the better of those standards. And if sound quality is important to you, it also supports Dolby Atmos, which can make sounds appear as if they're hanging in mid-air. It's pretty cool.

Plus it has everything Amazon could offer, including apps, games, movies and more. And because it's an Amazon device, you've got one-touch access to Alexa for all your searching and smart-home needs.