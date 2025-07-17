Days of Our Lives spoilers: will Xander and Sarah ever get along?
The couple has been fighting for a long time, but is it possible to move forward?
Unbeknownst to her, little Victoria Kiriakis has been caught in a tense battle in Days of Our Lives as Xander and Sarah fight over the precious tot. Things seem to have reached a point of no return for the once happy-ish couple. Is there a world where they could ever see eye-to-eye again?
Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) would prefer that their daughter grow up in a loving household, but at the moment, there’s nothing but tension and derision between them, and it’s not likely to go away any time soon, or ever, for that matter.
When Sarah announced that she was going to Bermuda with her mother and planned for Victoria to come along, Xander immediately refused, believing that this was really a ploy on Sarah’s part to keep Victoria from him.
As their marriage continues to unravel, the only thing Xander wants is his daughter, and he sees no reason why she wouldn’t be able to stay with him instead of Sarah. They both work demanding jobs, with him working as the co-CEO of Titan DiMera and Sarah working as a doctor. There’s a good argument for Victoria staying with her father, even though Sarah believes the young girl should be with her mother.
In the July 16 episode, Xander had trouble trying to get Victoria to calm down, and it was Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) who stepped in and soothed her to sleep. Xander seems to know he’s in over his head trying to be a good CEO and father, but at this point, there’s no way he and Sarah will ever get back together.
Sadly, the only thing that could bring the former couple back together would be if something happened to Victoria. While morbid to think about, Victoria getting sick or being kidnapped or having some other unfortunate situation befall her would bring her parents back together again. Sarah doesn’t seem likely to forget all the things Xander has done, nor can he forget her transgressions either. But when it comes to their daughter, Xander and Sarah would do anything to make sure she’s safe and healthy, even if it meant having to work together to do it.
Days of Our Lives streams weekdays on Peacock.
