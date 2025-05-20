Steffy and Hope are friends again on The Bold and the Beautiful but it could be over before we know it
It all revolves around Carter.
There was never a question that the only way Hope and Steffy would ever get along again on The Bold and the Beautiful would be if there was some major catastrophic event. Well, now that Liam is dying (as far as we know), it looks like the two rivals are finally coming together again despite everything that happened with the takeover. But their reunion will be short-lived if Steffy doesn’t fix one thing.
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) made the decision to go against Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wishes to tell Hope (Annika Noelle) what’s happening. The two longtime rivals have something very important in common: they both share daughters with Liam, so Steffy wanted Hope to know what’s going on.
The revelation was hard for Hope, just as it was difficult for Steffy, and now the two women have bonded over their grief and their desire to shield their daughters from the pain of Liam’s eventual loss.
In the May 19 episode, Steffy welcomes Hope back to Forrester Creations. If they’re going to be close, then they should also put the work rivalry behind them. We see in the weekly preview that this news catches Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) off guard, but he won’t be the only one.
During the takeover, Steffy recruited her friend Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) to infiltrate the company and try to drive a wedge between Hope and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Ultimately, it was Carter’s conscience that impacted his relationship with Hope, paving the way for Daphne to make a move on Carter.
However, now that Liam is pushing Hope to get back with Carter, Steffy will need to find a way to keep Daphne from rocking this little boat of reconciliation. Steffy wants to make Liam happy, and that means helping Hope reunite with Carter.
The biggest hiccup to this whole affair is if Hope learns that Steffy orchestrated Daphne’s interference from the very start. Sure, they were at war and all’s fair and all that, but the last thing this tenuous friendship needs is to have another wedge driven in as the two women are finally starting to heal while also working to protect their daughters.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
