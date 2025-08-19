Emmerdale spoilers: Can anyone stop Moira Dingle from ATTACKING Dylan?
Airs Thursday 28th August 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle confronts Dylan in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The wheels come spinning off at Butler's when Moira gets Dylan alone…
Having found out he was one of the lads who terrified the bejesus out of Kyle when he broke into one of the farm's barns, Moira is seething and wants to give him a taste of his own medicine.
While the farmer simmers with rage, fantasising about tearing him limb from limb, down the road, unaware Chas encourages Dylan to give Moira a hand up at Butlers.
Desperately hoping Kyle's kept quiet about their encounter, Dylan's relieved when Moira appears to be none the wiser.
The teenager's powerless to refuse when Moira chivvies him up to the farm.
But when April finds out where her boyfriend's gone and who with, alarm bells ring. Panicking, she tells Chas the terrible truth about the break-in.
As April and Marlon belt over the the Dingle's farm will they reach the place in time to stop furious Moira going at the terrified lad with a pitchfork?
Robert and Ross continue to gripe at each other, accusing one another of being work-shy.
As an argument escalates, the men decide there's only one thing for it.
Will the Sugdens or the Bartons come out on top when they compete to be the first to complete a task?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
