Emmerdale spoilers: Can anyone stop Moira Dingle from ATTACKING Dylan?

Moira confronts Dylan having learned he was one of the intruders who broke into her barn and terrified Kyle

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle confronts Dylan in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The wheels come spinning off at Butler's when Moira gets Dylan alone…

Having found out he was one of the lads who terrified the bejesus out of Kyle when he broke into one of the farm's barns, Moira is seething and wants to give him a taste of his own medicine.

While the farmer simmers with rage, fantasising about tearing him limb from limb, down the road, unaware Chas encourages Dylan to give Moira a hand up at Butlers.

Desperately hoping Kyle's kept quiet about their encounter, Dylan's relieved when Moira appears to be none the wiser.

The teenager's powerless to refuse when Moira chivvies him up to the farm.

But when April finds out where her boyfriend's gone and who with, alarm bells ring. Panicking, she tells Chas the terrible truth about the break-in.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As April and Marlon belt over the the Dingle's farm will they reach the place in time to stop furious Moira going at the terrified lad with a pitchfork?

Moira tells Dylan she's going to give him a taste of his own medicine (Image credit: ITV)

Robert and Ross continue to gripe at each other, accusing one another of being work-shy.

As an argument escalates, the men decide there's only one thing for it.

Will the Sugdens or the Bartons come out on top when they compete to be the first to complete a task?

Ross and Robert compete to be topdog at the farm (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .