Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny tells the whole truth in court when Gabby arrives unexpectedly?
Airs Thursday 2nd October 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle is in court in Thursday's unmissable episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having lied to Mike, who's in court for his evil catfishing crimes, Vinny's got to bite the bullet and tell the truth.
He's sworn to himself that he'll give a full account of what happened when Mike lured him into his web only to attack him and blackmail him not long after.
At the heart of the issue is Vinny's secret sexual confusion which has haunted him for months now.
He hasn't wanted Gabby, his now wife, to know that in a heated moment, he tried to kiss his best mate Kammy and has been left questioning his sexuality ever since.
If Vinny tells the truth, explaining that Mike pretended to understand his plight, his secret is out there.
In the witness box, Vinny takes a deep breath and is about to recount his most intimate secret when Gabby walks in.
Though she's harbouring a secret indiscretion of her own, she's grown suspicious about why Vinny's been so jittery and weird lately.
Will his wife's arrival see Vinny do a u-turn on his decision to shop Mike?
April Windsor's life is about to plummet into a hellish reality.
With her now in Ray's grasp, she's unable to say no when he insists she heads out to do a drugs deal even though she's babysitting her brother Leo.
As she leaves the house, oblivious April drops a shady pill. Leo then swallows it and when April returns home, to her horror, her brother's being lifted into the back of an ambulance…
At the hospital, the problem escalates as the police and social services become involved.
Rhona suspects her stepdaughter who's about to confess all when she spots the coppers and flees.
Ray's dodgy drug dealing empire looks set to collapse when guilt-ridden April's overheard telling Dylan that they've got to tell the truth about what they've been doing.
How will Ray stop them from exposing his criminal ring?
At the B&B, Bob encounters Celia.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
