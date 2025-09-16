Emmerdale spoilers: More cancer heartache for troubled Chas

Liam tells Chas he's getting checked out for prostate cancer

Emmerdale's Chas is given difficult news in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Things come to a head for Liam Cavanagh who's been trying to ignore his bladder issue.

Claudette's been on at her GP boss to address his health problem but so far has been met with excuse after excuse.

But when fellow GP Manpreet catches her colleague taking a leak in his consulting room sink, Liam's problem is brought into sharp focus.

Realising something must be seriously wrong for Liam to have to do such a thing, Manpreet forces the mortified doctor to get it addressed.

With an appointment booked, Liam then has to raise the matter with his girlfriend Chas who's had breast cancer and lost her mum to the disease.

How will Chas react when her partner tells her he's being checked out for prostate cancer?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liam's worried about telling Chas who's had breast cancer and lost her mum to the disease. (Image credit: ITV)

It's one thing after another for Chas who's got a lot going on right now.

But another stress is added to her list when she clocks Charity and Ross looking really sketchy.

They're talking about the pregnancy, of course.

Though Chas hasn't a clue that Charity might be carrying Ross' kid rather than Sarah and Jacob's – one thing she does now know is that something is going on between the pair.

When Charity sneaks off to get a DNA test to find out whose baby she's carrying, will Chas press her for answers?

Will pregnant Charity tell Chas she might be carrying Ross' kid? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, as Paddy tries to be a father-figure to Dylan he offers to teach the lad to drive.

Paddy doesn't realise he has a rival in ruthless Ray who's got all bases covered when it comes to Dylan and his girlfriend April.

Later, Dylan's stunned when the dealer surprises him with a super generous gift not twigging that Ray's just locking him in.

April's taken aback when she runs into her druggy boss in the Hide where he charms his way round giddy Laurel.

When Ray tells April that their debt is still huge, she's unable to say no when he suggests there's a faster way they can clear it.

In a remote carpark, Ray schools April in how to deal drugs rather than just drop them off.

Ray shows April how to deal drugs in plain sight (Image credit: ITV)

After she pulls off a demo deal, Ray gives April a burner phone and with that. she's fully recruited.

After April impresses Ray he gives her a burner phone and with that, she's a proper drug dealer (Image credit: ITV)

In the pub, April and Dylan reckon their future is looking rosy unaware that puppet master Ray will be the judge of that…

* Due to publishing deadlines, certain storylines have been held back.