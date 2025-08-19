Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton insists pregnant Charity Dingle has a DNA test!

Ross wants to know if pregnant Charity is carrying another of his children

Emmerdale's Ross Barton is convinced pregnant Charity is lying (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ross Barton didn't buy it when pregnant Charity Dingle told him there is no way the baby she's carrying can be his.

Though she did her best to fob him off, it hasn't worked and Ross wants answers.

When Charity tells him she had a test done, which has proved she's carrying Sarah and Jacob's child, as planned, Ross asks to see the result.

Charity, of course, hasn't got any such proof and when she fails to satisfy Ross he turns round and says he's going to get a DNA test done himself.

What will Charity do?

Charity panics when Ross insists that he is going to get a DNA test to find out if she's carrying his baby rather than Sarah and Jacob's (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny Dingle has got himself in such a mess he has no idea what to do.

His confusion over his sexuality has spiralled out of all control.

Not only has he tried to kiss Kammy, he's ended up looking for answers in all the wrong places and ended up being attacked by a homophobe troll.

Unable to tell the truth about his recent harrowing clash with online menace Mike, he's blamed his bruises on Kammy who's now been dumped by disgusted Belle.

With everyone in the dark about what's gone on, Vinny really needs to open up.

Having found out that Belle has dumped Kammy, Vinny feels terrible. But when she calls in to talk, he can't bring himself to tell her the truth.

Desperate to see her patch things up with Kammy, Vinny insists the mechanic is a good man.

Later, Vinny seeks out Kammy and apologises. But Kammy has had it with the Dingle and refuses to forgive him.

In the Woolpack, Kammy tries to get back on track with Belle but she can't bring herself to take the risk given all she went through with Tom.

Belle's gutted and when Vinny clocks her disappointment, he feels worse than ever.

Vinny's got people thinking his gentle friend Kammy's a violent man (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, April spots Dylan getting into a stranger's car and assumes he's returned to sex work.

When April reluctantly talks to Marlon about it, he ends up telling Paddy, who's taken in the lad.

Later, April realises she's made a mistake and is relieved to find out Dylan wasn't selling himself but was doing a drug drop.

Dylan soon realises that Paddy and Marlon know about his past and feels totally humiliated.

Dylan realises that, thanks to April, Paddy and Marlon know he was once a sex worker (Image credit: ITV)

Fearing that Dylan's going to dump her, April tells the teenager she loves him.

Will he forgive her?

Dylan's hurt and humiliated by April's betrayal (Image credit: ITV)