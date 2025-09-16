Emmerdale spoilers: Explosive secrets RUIN newlywed couple Vinny and Gabby

Vinny and Gabby are harbouring secrets which could blow up their brand-new marriage

Emmerdale's Vinny and Gabby need to be honest with each other in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

They've tied the knot but Gabby and Vinny have got huge secrets hanging in their closets.

Will they rip off the band-aid and confide in each other knowing it could ruin their marriage before it's really begun?

Vinny might not have noticed that something's got his wife rattled but Laurel has and she wants her stepdaughter to talk.

Laurel can't believe her ears when Gabby admits she slept with someone while she was over in Portugal visiting Bernice.

Laurel despairs when Gabby admits she slept with someone when she was in Portugal but refuses to tell Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)

But Gabby doesn't want to hear a word of Laurel's pleas for her to tell Vinny about her betrayal. Instead she wants to focus on her family unit coming together now Vinny's agreed to officially adopt Thomas.

However, Vinny's secret could ruin that too.

Having gone to the police about violent homophobe Mike – who catfished sexually-confused Vinny and attacked him – a court case is now looming.

Though Vinny doesn't want anyone to go through what he experienced, he doesn't want Gabby to know he was questioning his sexuality in the run up to their wedding.

Will Vinny agree to stand as a witness against evil Mike knowing it could lead to Gabby finding out about his secret?

Vinny needs to decide if he'll testify against Mike. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, April's got things on her mind. And Jai puts the thumb screws on someone…

Who's Jai toying with? (Image credit: ITV)

