Emmerdale spoilers: Explosive secrets RUIN newlywed couple Vinny and Gabby
Airs Friday 26th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Vinny and Gabby need to be honest with each other in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
They've tied the knot but Gabby and Vinny have got huge secrets hanging in their closets.
Will they rip off the band-aid and confide in each other knowing it could ruin their marriage before it's really begun?
Vinny might not have noticed that something's got his wife rattled but Laurel has and she wants her stepdaughter to talk.
Laurel can't believe her ears when Gabby admits she slept with someone while she was over in Portugal visiting Bernice.
But Gabby doesn't want to hear a word of Laurel's pleas for her to tell Vinny about her betrayal. Instead she wants to focus on her family unit coming together now Vinny's agreed to officially adopt Thomas.
However, Vinny's secret could ruin that too.
Having gone to the police about violent homophobe Mike – who catfished sexually-confused Vinny and attacked him – a court case is now looming.
Though Vinny doesn't want anyone to go through what he experienced, he doesn't want Gabby to know he was questioning his sexuality in the run up to their wedding.
Will Vinny agree to stand as a witness against evil Mike knowing it could lead to Gabby finding out about his secret?
Elsewhere, April's got things on her mind. And Jai puts the thumb screws on someone…
* Due to publishing deadlines, certain storylines have been held back.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
