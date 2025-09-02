Emmerdale spoilers: Kammy confronts Vinny's violent catfish Mike!
Airs Friday 12th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Kammy seeks out Vinny's violent tormentor, Mike, in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having heard it all from Vinny, Kammy wants to track down Mike.
Not about to let the homophobic catfish get away with attacking and blackmailing his best friend, Kammy is determined to make him pay.
But what's he got in mind and can the kind-hearted mechanic pull off the plan?
Having signed up to the online forum where Vinny encountered Mike, Vinny's made contact and has organised a meet-up.
But when the two men come face-to-face and Kammy reveals he's there on Vinny's behalf, how will it play out?
Elsewhere, as the wedding looms large, Gabby's down in the dumps as she's heard that neither her mum, Bernice, nor her mother-figure Kim, will be at the ceremony.
With her beloved dad Ashley long gone, who will she ask to walk her down the aisle?
At Home Farm, the happy coalition between the Dingle-Bartons and the Sugdens is over in the wake of the cliff plunge.
With innocent Robert in the firing line for the fall, Cain tells tearful Victoria that he and Moira want nothing more to do with her family.
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
