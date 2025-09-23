Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle makes a shocking move to fend off vile Mike!
Wednesday 1st October 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle stands up to Mike in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Happy times at Dale View are about to get overshadowed by evil Mike.
Newlyweds Gabby and Vinny are having a summit with Mandy and Kim about Thomas' adoption.
Kim's worried that it will erase Thomas' biological dad, Jamie, further from the little boy's life.
But Vinny and Mandy are able to convince her otherwise and before long, happy toasts are being made about the blended family.
However, Vinny's high comes crashing down when Mike slithers into the village, demanding money to keep quiet about his secret.
Desperate not to ruin his set up and upset Gabby – who has no idea Vinny's been questioning his sexuality which then led him into the path of homophobic Mike – the Dingle tells Mike he'll trash the case if he keeps Gabby out of it.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Mike swallows it, leaving Vinny feeling secretly triumphant, knowing he's planning to do the exact opposite in court!
Elsewhere, given everything that Aaron's gone through lately, he's not on top of things and feels terrible when he forgets to recognise his late baby sister Grace's birthday.
At Butler's, Moira is furious when Celia makes a cruel joke at Paddy's expense about the dog attack he endured.
Moira insists that the ferocious farmer makes things right with the vet. Will Celia make amends with Paddy?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.