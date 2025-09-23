Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny Dingle makes a shocking move to fend off vile Mike!

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle stands up to Mike in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Happy times at Dale View are about to get overshadowed by evil Mike.

Newlyweds Gabby and Vinny are having a summit with Mandy and Kim about Thomas' adoption.

Kim's worried that it will erase Thomas' biological dad, Jamie, further from the little boy's life.

But Vinny and Mandy are able to convince her otherwise and before long, happy toasts are being made about the blended family.

On their wedding day, Gabby asked Vinny if he would officially adopt Thomas (Image credit: ITV)

However, Vinny's high comes crashing down when Mike slithers into the village, demanding money to keep quiet about his secret.

Desperate not to ruin his set up and upset Gabby – who has no idea Vinny's been questioning his sexuality which then led him into the path of homophobic Mike – the Dingle tells Mike he'll trash the case if he keeps Gabby out of it.

Mike lured Vinny into a false sense of security about his sexual confusion before viciously attacking him for it (Image credit: ITV)

Mike swallows it, leaving Vinny feeling secretly triumphant, knowing he's planning to do the exact opposite in court!

Elsewhere, given everything that Aaron's gone through lately, he's not on top of things and feels terrible when he forgets to recognise his late baby sister Grace's birthday.

At Butler's, Moira is furious when Celia makes a cruel joke at Paddy's expense about the dog attack he endured.

Moira insists that the ferocious farmer makes things right with the vet. Will Celia make amends with Paddy?

Moira's disgusted when Celia makes a joke about the dog attack Paddy endured (Image credit: ITV)

Celia's dog attacked the vet but she's denied responsibility (Image credit: ITV)