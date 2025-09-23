Emmerdale spoilers: Mack unearths Charity's explosive baby secret?
Airs Friday 3rd October 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Mack sees through Charity in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So as far as Sarah's aware, her gran Charity is carrying a baby for her and Jacob.
The wannabe mum, who's had a hysterectomy, is thrilled that she and her fiancé Jacob are set to become parents, thanks to Charity becoming their surrogate.
But what Sarah and Charity's husband Mack don't know is that Charity has had a regrettable one-night stand with Ross Barton and is horribly worried that it's his baby she's carrying.
Determined to keep up appearances and squash the toxic secret, Charity's carrying on the pretence, desperate not to let a shred of her panic show.
As Sarah's giddy excitement bubbles up, Mack picks up on Charity's strange response.
When they're alone, he asks his wife why she's trying to curb Sarah's enthusiasm given that she's about to give her granddaughter everything she's wanted.
Pressing further, Mack questions whether Charity has a reason to dampen Sarah's fizzy feelings.
It's horribly close to the bone for guilt-ridden Charity who swiftly changes the subject.
Elsewhere, April is in enormous amounts of trouble in the wake of Leo being rushed to hospital.
Is her secret drug dealing about to emerge? Has shady Ray found a way to extinguish her decision to confess all?
Gabby and Vinny have a lot to talk about. Will their relationship survive their secrets?
