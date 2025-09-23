Emmerdale spoilers: Mack unearths Charity's explosive baby secret?

Airs Friday 3rd October 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Mack and Charity
Mack asks Charity why she's trying to curb Sarah's enthusiasm about the baby (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Mack sees through Charity in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So as far as Sarah's aware, her gran Charity is carrying a baby for her and Jacob.

The wannabe mum, who's had a hysterectomy, is thrilled that she and her fiancé Jacob are set to become parents, thanks to Charity becoming their surrogate.

But what Sarah and Charity's husband Mack don't know is that Charity has had a regrettable one-night stand with Ross Barton and is horribly worried that it's his baby she's carrying.

Emmerdale Ross Barton in 2024

Ross Barton reckons he's the father of Charity's unborn child (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Determined to keep up appearances and squash the toxic secret, Charity's carrying on the pretence, desperate not to let a shred of her panic show.

As Sarah's giddy excitement bubbles up, Mack picks up on Charity's strange response.

Mack, Sarah and Charity

Mack notices that Charity's trying to curb Sarah's excitement about the baby (Image credit: ITV)

Mack, Charity, Jacob and Sarah hearing news from the doctor

Sarah and Jacob are under the impression that Charity is acting as a surrogate for them. But unbeknown to the couple, and to Charity's husband Mack, the landlady fears she's carrying Ross Barton's baby (Image credit: ITV)

Mack and Charity

Mack asks Charity why she's trying to squash Sarah's fizzy excitement about the baby (Image credit: ITV)

When they're alone, he asks his wife why she's trying to curb Sarah's enthusiasm given that she's about to give her granddaughter everything she's wanted.

Pressing further, Mack questions whether Charity has a reason to dampen Sarah's fizzy feelings.

It's horribly close to the bone for guilt-ridden Charity who swiftly changes the subject.

Elsewhere, April is in enormous amounts of trouble in the wake of Leo being rushed to hospital.

Is her secret drug dealing about to emerge? Has shady Ray found a way to extinguish her decision to confess all?

Rhona grills April

Furious Rhona grills April about the events which led Leo being rushed into hospital (Image credit: ITV)

Gabby and Vinny have a lot to talk about. Will their relationship survive their secrets?

Vinny and Gabby talk

Newlyweds Vinny and Gabby have a lot to talk about (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

