Emmerdale spoilers: Mack unearths Charity's explosive baby secret?

Mack asks Charity why she's trying to curb Sarah's enthusiasm about the baby

Emmerdale's Mack sees through Charity in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So as far as Sarah's aware, her gran Charity is carrying a baby for her and Jacob.

The wannabe mum, who's had a hysterectomy, is thrilled that she and her fiancé Jacob are set to become parents, thanks to Charity becoming their surrogate.

But what Sarah and Charity's husband Mack don't know is that Charity has had a regrettable one-night stand with Ross Barton and is horribly worried that it's his baby she's carrying.

Ross Barton reckons he's the father of Charity's unborn child (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Determined to keep up appearances and squash the toxic secret, Charity's carrying on the pretence, desperate not to let a shred of her panic show.

As Sarah's giddy excitement bubbles up, Mack picks up on Charity's strange response.

Mack notices that Charity's trying to curb Sarah's excitement about the baby (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah and Jacob are under the impression that Charity is acting as a surrogate for them. But unbeknown to the couple, and to Charity's husband Mack, the landlady fears she's carrying Ross Barton's baby (Image credit: ITV)

Mack asks Charity why she's trying to squash Sarah's fizzy excitement about the baby (Image credit: ITV)

When they're alone, he asks his wife why she's trying to curb Sarah's enthusiasm given that she's about to give her granddaughter everything she's wanted.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pressing further, Mack questions whether Charity has a reason to dampen Sarah's fizzy feelings.

It's horribly close to the bone for guilt-ridden Charity who swiftly changes the subject.

Elsewhere, April is in enormous amounts of trouble in the wake of Leo being rushed to hospital.

Is her secret drug dealing about to emerge? Has shady Ray found a way to extinguish her decision to confess all?

Furious Rhona grills April about the events which led Leo being rushed into hospital (Image credit: ITV)

Gabby and Vinny have a lot to talk about. Will their relationship survive their secrets?

Newlyweds Vinny and Gabby have a lot to talk about (Image credit: ITV)