EastEnders spoilers: Will CHEATING Callum tell husband Ben the truth?

Will Ben discover the truth about husband Callum and lover Johnny on EastEnders?

Callum Highway (played by Tony Clay) is reeling after coming face-to-face with his husband, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Ben has been serving prison time in America.



So Callum is shocked when Ben makes an unexpected appearance at the funeral of Callum's dad, Jonno.



And things could get VERY awkward since Callum has invited his SECRET lover Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) to the funeral...



Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and his ex-wife, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), are naturally happy to see their son Ben back in Walford.



But the question is, will either Phil or Kathy tell Ben the truth about Callum cheating with Johnny while he has been behind bars?

George Knight (Colin Salmon) arrives home to check on his brother Kojo (Dayo Koleosho), following his collapse.



But Kojo becomes annoyed when protective George is too overbearing.

Meanwhile, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) has turned to his dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) for help over his involvement with drug dealing Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).



Teddy comes up with a secret plan to catch Ravi and his associate, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), up to no good...



But when Teddy heads over to Kojo's flat, which Ravi and Okie have been using as a base for their illegal dealings, he risks being caught when Ravi and Okie unexpectedly return...

Elsewhere on Albert Square, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) wants to try and make amends with her estranged wife, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).



But their reunion at The Albert gets off to a shaky start...

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer