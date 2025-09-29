EastEnders spoilers: Should Suki and Eve adopt a baby?

Will Suki and wife Eve change their minds about adopting a baby on EastEnders?

Suki Panesar (played by Balvinder Sopal) gets a harsh reminder that she's not exactly Mother Of The Year on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The rest of the family are not exactly impressed when they find out that Suki and her wife Eve (Heather Peace) are looking into adopting a baby.



Family members, including Suki's son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) share their strong views and try to warn her off the idea!



Will Suki and Eve change their plans because of all the negative family feedback?

Vinny and Priya offer their views on Suki's adoption plans on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) misogynist views and bad behaviour continue.



After another argument between Joel and stepmum Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), it becomes clear that she and partner Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) are still struggling to keep the terrible teenager in line...

Ross and Vicki continue to struggle with Joel's bad behaviour on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Joel clearly has no intention of changing his misogynist views on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) encourage Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to reach out to his son, Ben (Max Bowden) after what happened on the day of Jonno's funeral.



Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) continues to try and avoid George Knight's (Colin Salmon) questions about his brother, Kojo (Dayo Koleosho).



But it's not long before Harry discovers that his mate Kojo is still unknowingly mixed-up with drug dealing "friend", Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu)...

Kathy and Julie have some advice for Phil about his son Ben on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Harry continues to worry about the safety of his mate Kojo on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer