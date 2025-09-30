Home and Away spoilers: Is John feeling LOST without Irene?

John's friends are worried about him after Irene's departure on Home and Away...

What's up with John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



John's friends all wonder how he is really doing after the departure of his long-time friend, Irene Roberts.



John seems to be putting on a brave face, and invites Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) over for dinner.



But they are all secretly wondering if John is struggling without Irene around?



However, John insists this is the chance for the start of a NEW chapter for him.



Irene stressed the importance of everyone living their life to the full before she left to travel the world.



So that is exactly what John intends to do...

Is John putting on a brave face after Irene's departure from Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is not exactly happy now that she is living under the same roof as two couples.



It's a painful reminder of her recent break-up with Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



Luckily, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) sense that all is not right with Bree.



But how will hospital doctor Bree react when she returns home and finds her apartment mates setting-up for a BIG party?

MEANWHILE, David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and his daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) reminisce over the past.



But is there anyway forward for their fractured family now that estranged daughter Lacey has made it clear that she wants nothing to do with either of them?

WHO throws Bree a WILD party on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is there anyway back for David, Jo and estranged Lacey on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

