Heated Rivalry - the explicit Canadian hockey drama based on Rachel Reid's 2019 book – is streaming the first episode for free in Canada.

We just spotted where to watch the opener free – and we don't know how long it'll remain available.

You might also wonder if there's any Heated Rivalry free trials around the world, and we've covered that below.

Heated Rivalry is the no.1 show in Canada and is drawing huge praise for it's ground-breaking storyline mixing gay ice hockey players with forbidden love.

Episode 3, drops at 3am ET on Friday, December 5, 2025. But if you're new to the show, here's how to watch and S01 E01 for free...

How to watch Heated Rivalry episode 1 for FREE

(Image credit: Crave)

Heated Rivalry episode 1 is available to watch for FREE on Prime (CA) now.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, you can join up and enjoy Heated Rivalry at no cost!

Outside Canada? If you're a Canadian abroad, you'll need a top-level VPN to access the free episode of Heated Rivalry.

Luckily, holiday deals are here and we've spotted a stellar 74% off saving on NordVPN, a next-level VPN with the best streaming and security features...

Watch Heated Rivalry from anywhere with a VPN

If you're on holiday or traveling, why not subscribe your local Canadian service to watch Heated Rivalry for free?

We swear by NordVPN for streaming and you can download it with a discount below to access Prime/Crave abroad...

NordVPN | EXCLUSIVE – 74% OFF + 3 months free – SAVE $250



🚀 Our #1-rated VPN

📺 Streaming

🔐 Privacy



NordVPN is our top-rated VPN and this deal saves you over $250 if you sign up for the best-value 2 year plan. Plus, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out and watch the free Heated Rivalry episode.

Will there be a Heated Rivalry season 2? Its not confirmed but the show’s creator Jacob Tierney has said there is "a lot of enthusiasm" to make a Heated Rivalry season 2 (per Hollywood Life), and that "it looks good," though he emphasises no official renewal has been announced yet. The TV‑series is based on a book series by Rachel Reid, and the follow‑up novel The Long Game serves as a direct continuation of the story — meaning there is source‑material ready if season 2 were to be green-lit by studio execs. Given that the show in ranked number 1 on streamers such as Crave in Canada, it's likely fans of the Shane-Ilya gay hockey romance will get their wish in 2026 or 2027.

Can I watch Heated Rivalry free trials?

Sadly there are currently no free trials for Heated Rivalry, but you can watch the first episode of Heated Rivalry for free on Prime Canada.

Other ways watch Heated Rivalry season 1 are:

US – HBO Max ( $10.99 @Amazon Prime )

Canada – Crave

Australia – HBO Max

New Zealand – Neon

UK – No broadcaster

India – No broadcaster

Asia – No broadcaster

China – No broadcaster

Heated Rivalry episode guide

Episode 3 — [Untitled / TBA] — December 5, 2025 (said to be titled '******' per Tom's Guide)

Episode 4 — “Rose” — December 12, 2025

Episode 5 — “I’ll Believe in Anything” — December 19, 2025

Episode 6 — “The Cottage” — December 26, 2025

