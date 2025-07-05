Sinners makes its streaming debut on Max this weekend

These days, it's rare for an original live-action film be both a box office success and a critical darling, but Sinners—the new Southern horror drama reuniting star Michael B. Jordan and his Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler—ended up being both this summer, grossing $364.7 million worldwide and a stellar 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating since it premiered in theater on April 18. And in case you missed it when it first hit theaters, you can now experience the Sinners sensation from the comfort of your own couch thanks to Max.

Hitting the HBO streaming service on Friday, July 4, Sinners sees Jordan playing dual roles, as identical twins and World War I veterans Smoke and Stack Moore who are heading home to Clarksdale, Mississippi, after years spent working for the Chicago mob.

"Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back," reads the official movie description, per HBO. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home," town preacher Jedidiah Moore (Saul Williams) warns in the Southern gothic story, which was written, directed and produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler.

"A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination," reads the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. The horror flick received widespread critical acclaim: Rolling Stone critic A.A. Dowd commented that the director was "swinging wide and far beyond the boundaries of franchise fare," while Wendy Ide of The Observer wrote that "Coogler's assurance and vision holds everything together."

Along with the double performances from Michael B. Jordan, the Sinners cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson and Delroy Lindo, among others.

To stream Sinners, you're going to need access to Max. Current Max subscription plans include "Basic with Ads" for $9.99/month or $99.99/year (16-percent savings); the "Standard" plan for $16.99/month or $169.99/year; and the "Premium" tier for $20.99/month or $209.99/year.

