After creating the fan favorite horror movie Barbarian back in 2022, director Zach Cregger has another horror movie now playing that people are loving, Weapons. To make sure you don’t miss out on the twists and surprises that everyone will be talking about, we’ve put together everything you need to know about how to watch Weapons right now.

Can you only watch Weapons in movie theaters right now, or is the movie available to stream? Read on for all of those answers.

How to watch Weapons in movie theaters

Weapons is now playing in movie theaters in the US, UK and just about everywhere around the world (early screenings taking place on August 7 ahead of the movie’s official release on August 8). Weapons is exclusively available in movie theaters right now, so a trip to the cinema is required if you want to check out the horror movie.

To find out exactly where and when Weapons is playing in a movie theater near you, check out the movie’s official website (which also features some unique content to get you prepped for the movie) or Fandango. Each option allows you to see all of the movie theater locations in your area where Weapons is playing and what available showtimes there are. When you find the screening that works best for you, you can purchase your Weapons ticket directly through the sites.

Frequent moviegoers who may have a favorite movie theater may want to look into movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. In addition to providing you with showtime info, these programs typically offer either free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Weapons streaming?

No, you cannot stream Weapons at this time.

As we said, Weapons is only going to be playing in movie theaters for the foreseeable future, as no info on its streaming plans have been announced.

We presume that Weapons will first be made available to buy or rent on-demand at home before it eventually makes its streaming debut on HBO Max, seeing as it is a Warner Bros. movie. But as far as a timeline for when that all may happen, it’s TBD.

We’ll update this post as any information about Weapons at-home viewing plans is announced.

What else to know about Weapons

As mentioned, a Zach Cregger horror movie is generating a lot of buzz once again. Barbarian earned a “Certified Fresh” 92% score when it was released in 2022, but as of publication, Weapons is exceeding that with a 95% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. As you can read in the official WTW Weapons review, we agree that Cregger has crafted another entertaining horror entry.

So, what is Weapons about? The movie is set in a small town where one night an entire third-grade class wakes up at 2:17 in the morning and runs out of their homes, vanishing into the night; well, all but one. As the search for the kids drags out, the town grows restless and angry, with much of the ire directed at the class’ teacher.

Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher and Amy Madigan star in Weapons.

Get a preview of what’s in store in the movie by watching the Weapons trailer right here: