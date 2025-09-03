Netflix adds Wednesday part 2 as fans in frenzy over Lady Gaga joining as Rosaline Rotwood
Wednesday is in grave danger…
Netflix has finally added Wednesday season 2 part 2, with fans in a frenzy over Lady Gaga's role.
The pop legend joins as Rosaline Rotwood, a character we know little about, although she's thought to be a Nervermore teacher. We also know that her song "The Dead Dance" features in the four new episodes added globally today [Wednesday, September 3].
"Lady Gaga is one of the kindest, most grounded people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with," says Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.
Talking at a fan event, Lady Gaga said, "I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season 2, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna."
OK, so spoilers ahead if you've not watched the first four episodes (head over to Netflix now and watch them!).
Driven by terrifying premonitions, Wednesday was last seen heading to psychiatric facility Willow Hill, where outcasts are used for experimentation, to uncover the identity of a crow-manipulating serial killer and the truth behind "LOIS". But after freeing the inmates, Wednesday came face to face with her ex, Tyler Galphin (Hunter Doohan), in his monstrous Hyde form and ended up being hurled through a window.
Now in a coma, can Wednesday claw her way back to the waking world, regain control of her psychic abilities, and protect Nevermore from Hyde’s rampage?
"It's probably the darkest note that we've ever left on, and I was excited to do that midway through the season,” says Ortega. "We had so much fun shooting it, and it was great to see Wednesday in that Willow Hill environment. It makes total sense that she would release a bunch of patients from a psych ward."
Wednesday season 2 part 2 is on Netflix now. See our best Netflix series guide for more shows to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
