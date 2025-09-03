Netflix adds Wednesday part 2 as fans in frenzy over Lady Gaga joining as Rosaline Rotwood

Netflix has finally added Wednesday season 2 part 2, with fans in a frenzy over Lady Gaga's role.

The pop legend joins as Rosaline Rotwood, a character we know little about, although she's thought to be a Nervermore teacher. We also know that her song "The Dead Dance" features in the four new episodes added globally today [Wednesday, September 3].

"Lady Gaga is one of the kindest, most grounded people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with," says Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga at a fan event in New York (Image credit: Netflix)

Talking at a fan event, Lady Gaga said, "I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season 2, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna."

OK, so spoilers ahead if you've not watched the first four episodes (head over to Netflix now and watch them!).

Driven by terrifying premonitions, Wednesday was last seen heading to psychiatric facility Willow Hill, where outcasts are used for experimentation, to uncover the identity of a crow-manipulating serial killer and the truth behind "LOIS". But after freeing the inmates, Wednesday came face to face with her ex, Tyler Galphin (Hunter Doohan), in his monstrous Hyde form and ended up being hurled through a window.

We left Wednesday in a coma (Image credit: Netflix)

Now in a coma, can Wednesday claw her way back to the waking world, regain control of her psychic abilities, and protect Nevermore from Hyde’s rampage?

"It's probably the darkest note that we've ever left on, and I was excited to do that midway through the season,” says Ortega. "We had so much fun shooting it, and it was great to see Wednesday in that Willow Hill environment. It makes total sense that she would release a bunch of patients from a psych ward."

Wednesday season 2 part 2 is on Netflix now. See our best Netflix series guide for more shows to enjoy.