How to watch Ashes *FREE* on 7Plus – Stream all five Tests

First test: 2.30am GMT/ 10.30am AWST/ 9.30pm ET (Thurs), Friday, November 21.

Stream free on 7Plus (Aus)

Watch 7Plus anywhere with NordVPN (save 75% today)

Cricket fans are in for a treat this winter as the 2025-26 Ashes series returns with England travelling down under to challenge Australia in a five-Test series from November 21 to January 8.

The great thing about this edition of The Ashes is that in Australia, the entire series will be available to watch for free on 7Plus thanks to a long-term deal between Seven West Media and Cricket Australia. This year's fixtures will be hosted at some of the countries greatest grounds, from the brand-new Optus Stadium in Perth to the traditional Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

For England, this Ashes series will be a huge test as they face a formidable Australia side. England will travel to Perth for the first test in what could be a baptism of fire in the series as it'll be the first Ashes match held at the Optus Stadium, posing extra motivation for the Aussies.

England's touring squad offers a mix of youth an experience as the new generation look to make their mark. However, Ben Stokes & co will need to bring their A-game if they have any chance of breaking Australia's dominance on home soil, something they've been unable to do since 2011.

For the Aussies, the pressure to win at home will be insurmountable as they go into this series as the current Ashes holders. With the opening test being the first at the Optus stadium, Australia will be keen to make a strong start before they host the pink-ball at The Gabba in Test 2.

Here's how to watch The Ashes 2025/26 for free on 7Plus from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Ashes on 7Plus for free

Luckily for cricket fans in Australia, if you can't make it to the ground, 7Plus are streaming the entire series for free.

The great thing about 7Plus is that you don't even need a subscription to watch their games, just register for a free account or download the 7Plus app to your mobile device.

Outside of Oz for The Ashes? You can use a VPN if you're away from home to tune into 7Plus' coverage of The Ashes - we tuned in for The US Open earlier this year and the streaming quality was excellent.

Use a VPN to watch 7Plus from anywhere in the world

Unfortunately, 7Plus' free coverage is only available to residents of Australia. But what if you're travelling outside of Australia for The Ashes?

Don't worry, we've got you covered. In this case, a VPN becomes your best friend. A VPN allows you to appear as though you're still at home from anywhere in the world, meaning you don't have to miss out because of geo-blockers. We recommend NordVPN, it's the best on the market. Nord is the best way to unlock your 7Plus coverage of The Ashes.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city — anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



Our sister website TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Months Extra Free

✅ Unlocks 7Plus



Get NordVPN and stream The Ashes now.

It's really straightforward and simple to use a VPN to watch The Ashes on 7Plus this year.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch 7Plus stream The Ashes this series, select 'Australia' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch every wicket from the 2025-26 Ashes.

Test schedule:

Test 1 📅 21–25 November 2025

📍 Optus Stadium, Perth



Test 2(Day/Night – Pink Ball) 📅 4–8 December 2025

📍 The Gabba, Brisbane

Test 3 📅 17–21 December 2025

📍 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide



Test 4(Boxing Day Test) 📅 26–30 December 2025

📍 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne



Test 5 📅 4–8 January 2026

📍 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

What to expect from 7Plus' Ashes coverage:

If you’re planning to stream the Ashes this year, 7plus is easily the best place to watch.

All five Tests will be available to watch live, with the network is rolling out one of its strongest commentary lineups yet. Expect a proper blend of Aussie and English voices throughout the series with Ricky Ponting, Aaron Finch, Stuart Broad, and the unmistakable David “Bumble” Lloyd on comms for the series.

The coverage kicks off with the opener in Perth, with 7Plus streaming the whole series without you needing to pay a cent. The only thing you’ll want to check before settling in is your connection, 7plus recommends a minimum of around 3Mbps for a smooth, standard-quality stream. As long as your home Wi-Fi isn’t completely on its last legs, you should be fine.

What devices can I watch 7Plus on?

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 7.0 and newer)

Android TV (Google-certified models)

Apple AirPlay (via compatible iOS/macOS)

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)

Apple TV (tvOS 12 or later, including Apple TV 4K and HD)

Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

Fetch TV (Mighty and Mini 4K)

Firefox (latest two versions)

Foxtel iQ (via 7plus app)

Freeview-certified TVs and devices (with HbbTV support)

Google Chrome (latest two versions)

Hisense TV (VIDAA U4 and newer)

LG Smart TV (webOS 4.0 or higher)

Microsoft Edge (latest two versions)

Mobile apps via the 7plus app on iOS and Android

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (via browser or supported app)

Safari (latest two versions)

Samsung Smart TV (Tizen OS, 2016 models and newer)