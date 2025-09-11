How to watch the 2025 World Athletics Championships online or on TV from around the world

Track and field fans are going to be glued to their screens for the next week because the World Athletics Championship returns on Saturday, September 13.

This biennial sporting showdown is set to take place in Tokyo, Japan this year, following on from Budapest's hosting it in 2023.

Between the start of the event and its finish on Sunday, September 21, we'll see 49 events take place at Japan's National Stadium (and also on the roads around it, for the marathon and walking races).

In total 196 nations are going to vie for those gold metals, with many hoping to see the United States' run broken after dominating the medals charts for the last four WACs.

If you're a big fan of track and field, here's how to watch the 2025 World Athletics Championships online or on TV, depending on what's available in your region.

How to watch the 2025 World Athletics Championships in the US

Before you get too excited about watching the World Athletics Championships 2025 in the US, I should point out that coverage begins at 7pm ET/4 pm PT each day and will continue into the early hours. That's the downside to it taking place in Japan.

If you can get around the late nights or early mornings, you've got two ways to watch the sports: Peacock or using a selection of TV channels.

Peacock will be your best bet as it's set to air live streams of all of the events. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $13.99 for ad-free, although that'll mostly affect the TV show library rather than sports.

Alternatively you can use a collection of TV channels. Certain events will play on TV although not all of them, which is why Peacock is the best.

NBC, CNBC and USA Network will all get certain events, so check these channels during the event for any coverage.

How to watch the 2025 World Athletics Championships in the UK

There's a free way to watch the 2025 World Athletics Championships in the UK.

BBC Two will air coverage on TV starting at 11am each day, and it's also expected to be available to watch on iPlayer too.

That'll let you see some of the coverage, but not all of it. To see the most expansive coverage available you'll want to use TNT Sports, which costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Australia

You can barely turn on the TV without finding a way to watch the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Australia.

Coverage will be shared between Channel 9 and SBS, and the corresponding streaming services of both.

The streaming services (that's 9Now and SBS OnDemand) are expected to air just about all coverage that either broadcaster will show. Both are free to use, remember.

On TV, you can tune into the channels Channel 9, 9Gem and SBS ViceLand through the day and night to see coverage.

How to watch the 2025 World Athletics Championships everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the World Athletics Championships, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!