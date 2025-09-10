How to watch England vs South Africa: live stream 1st T20 international — and are tickets still available?

Here's how to watch the first T20 2025 match between England and South Africa on Wednesday, September 10, being played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The match starts at 6.30 pm UK time.

England vs South Africa Quick links FREE STREAM:

US: Willow / Sling TV

UK: Sky Sports

SA: SuperSport



Good news, the forecast looks ok for the evening, and with destructive batsmen on both sides, we will hopefully get some huge scores.

All-rounder Sam Curran has been recalled for the England team, his first appearance since last November. South Africa surprised a lot of cricket observers by beating England in the recent ODIs.

England, though, have a bit of momentum after chalking up an ODI record win of 342 runs in the final match. Opener Phil Salt is back and will be hoping to lead a charge from the front.

Both teams are building towards the T20 World Cup taking place in India and Sri Lanka in February.

Below is the information you need to live stream England vs South Africa today and watch cricket online or on TV.

England team news:

England XI: Philip Salt, Jacob Bethell, Jos Butler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

How to watch England vs South Africa online for FREE

England vs South Africa will stream for FREE on ICC.tv. For more details on which countries the free stream is available, please visit the ICC.tv site.

How to watch England vs South Africa in the US

The match is available via Willow TV. Willow is available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer.

Alternatively, you can get Willow streams through the OTT service Sling TV. It's a live TV streaming service that lets you watch cable channels over the internet.

Sling hosts Willow — without the need to buy a pricier, more extensive package — on its Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, which cost from only $10 per month and you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch England vs South Africa in the UK

The match is on Sky Sports Cricket in the UK.

Sky TV base packages generally start from around £20-£25 per month, with Sky Sports costing an additonal £20-£25 on top. Alternatively, a Now Sports Membership lets you watch Sky Sports channels with less commitment for £14.99 a day or £34.99 a month.

How to watch Englands vs South Africa in South Africa

You can watch live on SuperSport (Channel 490), SuperSport Cricket (Channel 212) and SuperSport Grandstand (201).

How to watch Englands vs South Africa from anywhere with a VPN

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What is the England vs South Africa venue?

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales. It holds 16,000 people.

Can I get tickets for England vs South Africa tonight?

Yes! If you're in Cardiff and fancy going, great news as tickets as of 11 am are available from the official site.

Ticket prices:

Cat A - Adult £79, Under 17 £35

Cat B - Adult £60/ £65, Under 17 £30

Cat C - Adult £49, Under 17 £21