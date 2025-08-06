How to watch the Ryder Cup 2025: streaming, dates, teams and everything to know about the golf tournament

The Ryder Cup, golf’s original team competition (sorry LIV and TGL), is set for another exciting tournament. We want to make sure you don’t miss a single moment or facet of it, so we’ve put together everything you need to know on how to watch the Ryder Cup 2025 and other key details about the competition here for you in one place.

After Team Europe retook the Ryder Cup in 2023 in Italy, the Ryder Cup is returning to the US, where Team USA hopes to extend their streak of victories on home soil to three. However, Europe has been the dominant team in the competition for the last 25 years, winning seven of the 11 Ryder Cups that have taken place in the 21st century.

If you’re excited for many of the best golfers in the world (well, those who hail from the US or a European/UK country anyway) to compete in this unique tournament, then read on for all the info on how to watch the Ryder Cup, as well as where it’s taking place, who’s playing and more.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2025 in the US

NBC is the broadcast home of the Ryder Cup in the US. While an exact TV schedule for the tournament has not yet been announced, we can assume that coverage will be carried on the main NBC station, with streaming options likely available on Peacock.

As a national broadcast station, NBC is included as part of all basic pay-TV providers and can be received through a TV antenna. NBC is also carried by live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you’ve cut the cord from traditional live TV services, Peacock is likely going to provide subscribers with the ability to watch the Ryder Cup. Again, while not confirmed, Peacock’s coverage will include both live streams of NBC’s broadcast as well as potentially some exclusive coverage. Any subscriber to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus will presumably be able to stream the Ryder Cup.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2025 in the UK

For golf fans in the UK, the Ryder Cup will be shown on Sky Sports, with the channel exclusively covering all three days of the tournament live.

In order to watch the Ryder Cup on Sky Sports, you must be a Sky TV subscriber.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2025 from anywhere

If you are going to be away from home during the Ryder Cup and are blocked from watching the golf on your usual subscription, you can still watch the tournament live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive Deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Ryder Cup 2025 takes place over three days, from Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28.

Ryder Cup 2025 location

The Ryder Cup 2025 is being played at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.

The location of the Ryder Cup changes each year, with the US and Europe alternating each tournament. The last tournament in 2023 took place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy, and the 2021 tournament was played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

This will be the first time that the Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black, which first opened in 1936, but the course is no stranger to big events. It has hosted two US Opens and a PGA Championship, as well as a handful of other PGA Tour events.

Ryder Cup 2025 teams

Scottie Scheffler at the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Team USA and Team Europe consist of 12 players each. Six players for each team automatically qualify based on points earned over the course of the golf season (Team USA and Team Europe use different point systems). The remaining six players are captains' picks.

FYI, LIV players are eligible to make the Ryder Cup for both teams, but unless they earn enough points to qualify in sanctioned events, they will rely on being captain’s picks.

As of August 6, here’s a look at the Ryder Cup 2025 standings for Team USA and Team Europe (a “Q” next to a player’s name means they have qualified for the team).

Team USA

Scottie Scheffler (Q) — 32,420.33 Xander Schauffele — 13,383.85 JJ Spaun — 12,478.91 Russell Henley — 11,623.92 Bryson DeChambeau — 10,774.98 Harris English — 10,385.65 Justin Thomas — 10,208.09 Collin Morikawa — 9,743.61 Ben Griffin — 8,803.76 Keegan Bradley — 8,038.76 Maverick McNealy — 7,414.15 Brian Harman — 7,007.99 Andrew Novak — 6,560.15 Patrick Cantlay — 6,069.39 Cameron Young — 5,889.65

Team Europe

Rory McIlroy (Q) — 3,440.78 Robert MacIntyre — 1,355.84 Tommy Fleetwood — 1,314.61 Tyrrell Hatton — 1,279.33 Shane Lowry — 1,234.11 Sepp Straka — 1,226.83 Rasmus Højgaard — 1,150.91 Justin Rose — 1,019.62 Ludvig Åberg — 1,006.83 Viktor Hovland — 930.31 Matt Wallace — 867.02 Matt Fitzpatrick — 787.48 Thomas Detry — 780.29 Aaron Rai — 711.36 Jordan Smith — 692.29

Full standings are available on the Ryder Cup website.

Ryder Cup 2025 captains

The captains for the Ryder Cup 2025 are Keegan Bradley for Team USA and Luke Donald for Team Europe.

Bradley has been on the PGA Tour since 2011, over which time he has amassed eight wins on the PGA Tour, including a PGA Championship in his rookie season, which helped him to earn PGA Rookie of the Year honors. He previously played on Team USA in the Ryder Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Bradley's selection as captain was an interesting one, as he was in the running for a spot on the team in 2023 but just missed out. Now he has the chance to be on the team as a player/captain. 10th in the points standings at the beginning of August, his play this season makes a strong case for him to make himself a captain's pick if he doesn't qualify automatically. If that happens, he would be the first player/captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

As for Team Europe's captain, they are keeping things consistent as Donald is the team's captain for the second straight Ryder Cup after helping deliver a win in 2023. This is the first time that Team Europe has had a captain for back-to-back Ryder Cups since Bernard Gallacher, who served as their captain for three straight Ryder Cups from 1991-1995. Donald is also trying to become the first Team Europe captain to win back-to-back Ryder Cups since Colin Montgomerie, Jose Marie Olazabal and Paul McGinley won three straight from 2010-2014.

Ryder Cup format

There are three days of Ryder Cup competition that determine who wins the event, with three variations of match play used for the tournament:

Four-ball: each member of a two-man team plays his own ball, with the lowest score of the hole for each team counting as the team’s official score. The team that has the lowest score on a hole wins that hole. If the two teams have the same score, then the hole is halved.

Foursomes: each two-man team plays one ball per hole, with the players taking turns until each hole is complete. Players alternate hitting tee shots. The team with the lowest score on a hole wins that hole. If the two teams have the same score, then the hole is halved.

Singles: every player from each team competes in 12 head-to-head matches. The player with the lowest score on a hole wins that hole. If the players have the same score, then the hole is halved.

Thing to note, players can concede a hole to their opponent, meaning they let their opponent pick up their ball without putting it in the hole, giving them the score they would have made had the next stroke gone in the hole (i.e., if a player had a tap-in putt for birdie, the opponent conceding that would mean the player earns the birdie automatically).

Friday and Saturday during the Ryder Cup will consist of four matches of four-ball and four matches of foursomes each day, while Sunday will see 12 singles matches taking place.

For match scoring, winning a hole gives a player/team one point, halving a hole means no one gets any points. Here’s a quick breakdown of how tallying points would work:

Each match begins "all squared"

If Team USA won the first hole, they would be up one in the match

If Team Europe won the second hole, the match would then be all squared again

If the team leading wins another hole before their opponent does, they increase their lead (two up, three up, etc.). Any hole won by the opponent decreases their lead

If a hole is halved, the match remains at whatever score it was when the hole started

Whoever is leading the match after 18 holes wins the entire match and earns a tournament point for their team. If a match is tied after 18 holes, then each team gets half a point. Matches can end before 18 holes if it is not mathematically possible for the other team to get the match back to all square at the conclusion of the 18th hole (for example, Team USA is up four holes with three to play).

There are 28 matches in total as part of the Ryder Cup. For Team USA to win the Ryder Cup in 2025, they must earn at least 14 ½ points from all those matches. As the defending champion, Team Europe can retain the cup if they earn at least 14 ½ points or if the event ends in a 14-14 tie.