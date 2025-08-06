Love is Blind UK season 2: release date, hosts, daters and everything we know...

Emma and Matt Willis host the dating show offering a new take on the 'blind' date.

Now a global phenomenon, Love is Blind is the dating show that asks: 'Can you fall for someone you've never met?'

Well, we're about to find out as a new bunch of singles enter those infamous pods to determine whether love is truly blind in Love is Blind UK season 2 on Netflix.

Here's all you need to know about the new series, with a glimpse at some of the ones to watch in the pods...

Love is Blind UK season 2 will be available on Netflix from Wednesday, 13 August, with the launch of the first four episodes of this 10-episode run.

Episodes 5-8 will drop on Wednesday, 20 August, with the final two episodes available from Wednesday, 27 August.

Who are the hosts?

Husband and wife duo Matt and Emma Willis are back to keep the series running smoothly — and tabs on who's getting acquainted with who in the pods!

Remind us how the show works?

As the dating pods reopen, 30 singles mingle — well, date with a wall dividing them - relying on conversation alone to get to know each other.

Not all of our flirty 30 will form connections — but there will be some who meet their match, fall in love and get engaged: and it's only then that they finally meet!

Daters build an emotional bond in the pods - but will the physical connection match up? (Image credit: Netflix)

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods...

"You can’t see someone’s eyes in the pods, so you have to feel their emotions and sometimes people make the wrong choice. I watch through my hands shouting 'Noooo!'," says Emma, while husband Matt’s certain true love can break down barriers….

"It’s the tale as old as time that, when two people connect, wherever they’re from and whatever their situation, all that 'other stuff' goes away. It’s Shakespearean!"

Is Love is Blind UK S2 as good as S1?

Matt certainly thinks so.

"We loved season one so much; you fall in love with these people and invest your time in them," he explains. "So when you're starting over again, you think: 'Are we going to feel the same about this new bunch and is the show gonna hit the same?' But it does. It really delivers."

Matt and Emma are lauded as having one of the strongest marriages in showbiz. (Image credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind UK S2: Are the contestants really in it for love? Or fame and fortune?

"Yeah, because it's a legally binding wedding at the end of it," says Emma, who was the host of Big Brother between 2013 and 2018.

"Maybe I've been around reality TV for too long, but I feel like gone are the days where you have major fame from a reality show - like in the early days of Big Brother where Nasty Nick was on the front page of The Sun newspaper for writing a note!

"If you do go on to it because you want a little bit of publicity, you might have your moment, but what's going to overshadow it are the people that are here for the real reasons, like Bobby and Jasmine from season one, who are now having a baby. Like, how amazing is that!?"

Do Emma and Matt give the couples any advice?

"No, we don't get involved," admits Emma. "What we get from hosting this show is a couple of little holidays on our own without the kids. It gives us time together."

"I'd love to say this is hard work," adds Matt, "but it's the best gig in the world. Working with my wife is awesome! Do I think we could've fallen in love through a wall? Yeah, I think so. I've been with her since I was 21. She's my type - I don't have any other type!"

Love Is Blind UK Series 2: Ones to Watch

Here are some of the standout singles hoping to find love on series two of Love is Blind...

MEET THE LADIES...

Aanu

29, Essex, Singer

Love is Blind UK S2: Aanu (Image credit: Netflix)

As a singer, Aanu is often performing at weddings so is surrounded by other people’s love stories which reminds her of how lonely she is in her own personal life.

Disillusioned with the dating scene, she has only had one serious relationship of four years and is starting to lose faith in finding lasting love.

Aanu prides herself on being a strong woman — but what she really longs for is to settle down and build a family.

Ashleigh

30, Surrey, Cabin Crew Manager

Love is Blind UK S2: Ashleigh (Image credit: Netflix)

Serial dater Ashleigh is fed up with men who enjoy the kudos of going out with an air hostess but refuse to commit.

Single for four years, she wants to meet someone who she connects with emotionally and lay down the foundations to start a family.

Nicknamed "combat Barbie" due to her links to the army cadets, Ashleigh is into pole fitness, calisthenics and loves a man in uniform!

Bardha

32, London, Sales and Marketing Director

Love is Blind UK S2: Bardha (Image credit: Netflix)

Bardha had been engaged to be married when she found messages to another girl on her ex-fiancé’s phone.

She ended the relationship immediately but still dreams of her happy ever after and would love for her mother, who has battled cancer, to walk her down the aisle.

Born in Kosovo, Bardha came to the UK as a young girl with her family to flee the war in her homeland.

She says it’s unusual in her culture for a woman of her age to be unmarried and her parents would love to see her settled down.

Katisha

31, Dumfries, Scotland, Nanny and Makeup Artist

Love is Blind UK S2: Katisha (Image credit: Netflix)

The eldest of seven children, Katisha has been single for more than six years and feels eternally unlucky in love.

She says she needs the help of the experiment to widen her search and find men outside of her small hometown who are ready to commit.

Katisha has a lot of love to give and is looking for a husband, not a boyfriend.

Sarover

29, Buckinghamshire, Medical Company Owner

Love is Blind UK S2: Sarover (Image credit: Netflix)

Sarover grew up in a modern Indian family and has never had a serious relationship or dated outside of her ethnic background before.

Growing up, she believed that a boyfriend should be the one she intended to marry and, as a result, ended up friend-zoning men.

The eldest of three sisters, Sarover is the only one who is single and is ready to take charge of her love life in the Pods.

Sophie

28, Manchester (originally Shropshire), Senior Commercial Manager

Love is Blind UK S2: Sophie (Image credit: Netflix)

Despite ending a five-year relationship a year ago, law graduate Sophie doesn’t think she’s ever been in love and says she’s scared of having her heart broken.

Sophie admits she can be confrontational but thinks her over-protective dad and four brothers could be the reason she’s still single.

She’s most attracted to men who can stand up for themselves and won’t let her walk all over them.

MEET THE GENTS...

Billy

35, Bangor, Northern Ireland, Army Physical Trainer

Love is Blind UK S2: Billy (Image credit: Netflix)

Billy has been single since his divorce five years ago and finds the modern-day dating world ‘a complete minefield.’

He often feels like the third wheel as most of his friends are settled down and as a result, doesn’t socialise as much as he used to.

Divorce hasn’t put Billy off marriage and he’s keen to be a husband again and start a family with his life partner.

Demola

30, Essex, Financial Analyst

Love is Blind UK S2: Demola (Image credit: Netflix)

Demola has thought about every detail of his wedding day from a young age and is looking for a wife he can be emotionally in tune with.

He has been single for two years following an eight-year relationship which ended because he didn’t feel able to be vulnerable with her.

Family is hugely important to Demola and he hopes to emulate his parents’ long-lasting marriage.

Javen

28, Kent, Health Coach

Love is Blind UK S2: Javen (Image credit: Netflix)

Javen was on Crystal Palace’s books until the age of 18 when a heart-breaking injury put an end to his promising football career. He has never had a serious relationship and was happy to be single in his early twenties.

Javen says he attracts the wrong kind of girls and hopes that the experiment will be a chance to break the mould.

Jed

31, Essex, Configuration Manager

Love is Blind UK S2: Jed (Image credit: Netflix)

Having been single for a year, Jed is hoping Love is Blind UK will help him find a wife and start a family.

His dad is Lebanese and Muslim and although Jed is not religious himself, he holds quite traditional values when it comes to romance. He’s the only single one left of his large group of friends who affectionately nicknamed him "the 3rd wheel".

Kal

32, Wigan, Gym Owner

Love is Blind UK S2: Kal (Image credit: Netflix)

Kal has had relationships in the past, but none have lasted longer than a year. His dad is Pakistani, his mother is English and he is part of a large, close-knit family.

Seeing two of his brothers happily married and one with a baby has spurred Kal on to find a girl he can build a future with.

Kieran

28, London, Gaming Entrepreneur

Love is Blind UK S2: Kieran (Image credit: Netflix)

Mensa member Kieran founded a company which saw him named in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

He has been single for 18 months and has had a seven-year relationship which ended when he realised his heart was no longer in it.

Kieran says playing the field isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and he’s looking for someone he can totally relax with and show his nerdy side to!

Patrick

33, London, Human Design Coach

Love is Blind UK S2: Patrick (Image credit: Netflix)

Spiritual Patrick has an online Human Design business with clients all over the world. He is guided by his spleen - yes really! - and will be relying on this to help him through the Love is Blind UK process.

An avid traveller, he comes from Nigerian and Jamaican heritage and has been single for a year. Patrick believes relationships need to be magnetic - but he has yet to be drawn to that special someone.

Love is Blind UK S2: Is there a trailer?

There sure is. Check out this teaser of the daters hoping to fall in love sight unseen:

Love is Blind: UK: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Save the date: Love is Blind UK S2 lands on Netflix on August 13.