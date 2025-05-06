I Kissed A Boy season 2 — release date, contestants and everything we know

I Kissed A Boy season 2 means Dannii Minogue is back for a second series of her gay dating show where 10 single men are matched and meet for the first time with a kiss!

In case you missed it the first time around in I Kissed A Boy season 1, the unique dating show sees a group of single men matched into pairs, and before they exchange any small talk, they must share a kiss with their proposed mate. They then move into an Italian villa, the "Masseria," where they get to know their partner and get to decide if they stick or twist!

Series 2 of I Kissed a Boy is set to give more singletons the chance to find their dream man. You can guarantee that the path to love will never run smoothly, and Bad Education and Strictly star Layton Williams is back to provide commentary on all the action.

"I'm so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play Cupid," says host Dannii Minogue. "I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open... There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love."

Here’s everything you need to know about series 2 of I Kissed A Boy…

The 10 singletons in I Kissed A Boy season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

I Kissed A Boy season 2

I Kissed A Boy season 2 is a 10-part series that starts on BBC3 and BBCiplayer on Sunday 11 May 2025, with two episodes to air each week from Sunday 11 May and Monday 12 May, each on BBC Three, but both episodes will be available on iPlayer from each Sunday.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but if the BBC releases one, we’ll add it to this page.

How I Kissed A Boy season 2 works

10 single men are matched up according to their dating wish-lists and before they can speak, they must share a kiss. Then, they spend time in the Masseria, getting to know their partner and giving their relationship a chance. However, they must then face "kiss-offs" where they can choose to stay with their current partner or recouple with someone else.

What happens and contestants in I Kissed a Boy season 2

Here's a brief guide to the first two episodes in I Kissed A Boy season 2 with mention of a few of the contestants looking for love...

Episode 1: Sunday, May 11

The boys who like boys are back and pop icon Dannii Minogue is playing Cupid once again to 10 single boys who’ve been matched up to meet for the first time…with a kiss that could be the start of something incredible! But the path to love is never straight and in the swanky new masseria, everyone’s a possibility. As the boys get to know each other at their "Big Gay Gala", one boy has the opportunity to unlock the gate to the ‘Secret Garden’ and explore a connection outside of their match. Waiting in the wings is one more gorgeous boy hoping to find love, but who will be bold enough to grab the key?

Episode 2: Monda,y May 12

As the boys settle into their big, gay, summer of love the sparks are already flying around the masseria. New boy Callum has made quite the entrance, grabbing the attention of Jack S, who took the bold move to leave his match Jordan B behind to meet him in the secret garden.

With the door of opportunity now open for Jordan B to explore one of his other "options", love interest Rory has some explaining to do with his match Jordon R! In the shadow of their first kiss, Adam is still nervous to explore things with his match Ruben, but knows he will need to grab the bull by the horns if he’s going to step any closer to love. But with Ruben growing closer to Callum, has Adam left it too late to make his feelings clear? Just when Jack S thinks he can relax into wingman-ing his masseria bestie Jordon R, he realises Callum’s eyes might be wandering elsewhere and he should focus on matters of his own heart. With matchmaker Dannii Minogue announcing the first Kiss Off, the pressure is on for the boys to figure out where their hearts truly lie, as they brace themselves for the big decisions ahead.

It's all go in the Italian villa for I Kissed A Boy season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

All about host Dannii Minogue

Dannii Minogue is the younger sister of Kylie and played Emma Jackson in the Aussie soap Home and Away from 1989 to 1990. She then had a pop career before appearing as a judge on The X Factor UK, Australia’s Got Talent, Britain and Ireland’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer Australia. She’s also hosted Dance Boss, It’s Not Just Saturday and I Kissed A Girl.